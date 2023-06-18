Official statement at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023

EHF Champions League
Official statement at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023A media representative has passed away at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 on Sunday
The European Handball Federation mourns the death of a media representative at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023.
The journalist was medically treated by emergency services during the second half of the final between SC Magdeburg and Barlinek Industria Kielce, but he sadly passed away.
The European Handball Federation express their deepest condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.