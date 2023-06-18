15:56

A pretty one-sided affair with Barça carving out a nine-goal lead over PSG. Let's hear from EHF journalist Kevin Domas who is here courtside:

"Placement matches at the EHF FINAL4 are always about the team that recovers the best from their semi-final loss. And it appears clear that Paris' heads are still set to yesterday at the moment. With Luc Steins sitting on the bench, it appears the French team is without ideas, while Barça are firing on all cylinders. And you can count on them not to let anything go after the break."

Barça have been clearly up for this a lot more than PSG. Both teams with some changes in the lineup, but Barça playing it like a proper competitive match.

And with Aleix Gómez netting for 22:13 in the last minute of the first half, that makes him the shared all-time EHF FINAL4 top scorer with 68 goals. Pretty sure we are going to see at least No. 69 after the break, which would put him in outright first position past Mikkel Hansen and Kiril Lazarov.

15:46

PSG finding their stride a little bit, closing the gap to five at one point, also thanks to Jannick Green. Indeed, not every Barça attack is a goal:

15:33

Well, Barça showing PSG all sides of the court in LANXESS arena so far, already going eight up (15:7) after 16 minutes. Kind of unreal feeling after those closer-than-close semi-finals Saturday...

15:30

Talking about season top scorers earlier, we might see a new all-time top scorer at the EHF FINAL4. Currently Mikkel Hansen and Kiril Lazarov have netted the most goals in total in Cologne: 68.

Barça's Aleix Gómez has scored once today to raise his career EHF FINAL4 tally to 67, which leaves him just one short of matching those two legends of the sport on 68 goals.

What an achievement!

15:26

Meanwhile, Barça have opened a three-goal lead (9:6) over PSG within 11 minutes. The moment for PSG coach Raul Gonzalez to call his first team timeout.

15:17

PSG and Barça have thrown off the third-place match. Just before that, the official closing press conference took place, and the EHF and its main partners drew very positive conclusions of the event and the EHF club season as such – even with two important matches still coming up.

EHF journalist Kevin Domas visited the press conference here at LANXESS arena: