LIVE BLOG: Barça hold big lead over PSG in third place match
The final day of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 brings the European club season to an end on Sunday, with SC Magdeburg and Barlinek Industria Kielce going head to head in the final after Barça and Paris Saint-Germain HB have contested the third place match.
- final day of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 at LANXESS arena in Cologne
- - currently running: third place match Barça vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (22:13 at half-time)
- 18:00 CEST: final SC Magdeburg vs Barlinek Industria Kielce
- read the Sunday preview with bullet-point info on both matches
- Eric Willemsen reporting from Cologne; photos © by kolektiff images
Sunday 18 June 2023
15:56
A pretty one-sided affair with Barça carving out a nine-goal lead over PSG. Let's hear from EHF journalist Kevin Domas who is here courtside:
"Placement matches at the EHF FINAL4 are always about the team that recovers the best from their semi-final loss. And it appears clear that Paris' heads are still set to yesterday at the moment. With Luc Steins sitting on the bench, it appears the French team is without ideas, while Barça are firing on all cylinders. And you can count on them not to let anything go after the break."
15:50 HALF-TIME | Barça vs PSG 22:13
Barça have been clearly up for this a lot more than PSG. Both teams with some changes in the lineup, but Barça playing it like a proper competitive match.
And with Aleix Gómez netting for 22:13 in the last minute of the first half, that makes him the shared all-time EHF FINAL4 top scorer with 68 goals. Pretty sure we are going to see at least No. 69 after the break, which would put him in outright first position past Mikkel Hansen and Kiril Lazarov.
15:46
PSG finding their stride a little bit, closing the gap to five at one point, also thanks to Jannick Green. Indeed, not every Barça attack is a goal:
15:33
Well, Barça showing PSG all sides of the court in LANXESS arena so far, already going eight up (15:7) after 16 minutes. Kind of unreal feeling after those closer-than-close semi-finals Saturday...
15:30
Talking about season top scorers earlier, we might see a new all-time top scorer at the EHF FINAL4. Currently Mikkel Hansen and Kiril Lazarov have netted the most goals in total in Cologne: 68.
Barça's Aleix Gómez has scored once today to raise his career EHF FINAL4 tally to 67, which leaves him just one short of matching those two legends of the sport on 68 goals.
What an achievement!
15:26
Meanwhile, Barça have opened a three-goal lead (9:6) over PSG within 11 minutes. The moment for PSG coach Raul Gonzalez to call his first team timeout.
15:17
PSG and Barça have thrown off the third-place match. Just before that, the official closing press conference took place, and the EHF and its main partners drew very positive conclusions of the event and the EHF club season as such – even with two important matches still coming up.
EHF journalist Kevin Domas visited the press conference here at LANXESS arena:
14:15
We are one hour away from throw-off for the third place game. Of course, both Barça and PSG were bitterly disappointed after losing those close semi-finals less than 24 hours ago. But both teams are eager to finish the season on a high.
Warmups are in full flow here at LANXESS arena and no doubt: they are going to give it their all one more time – not just for themselves, but also for the fans in this once more sold-out arena.
13:46
With two more matches coming up to wrap up the season, let's have a look at the top scorers' standings. We are in a special situation here, since the most likely No. 1 is not even playing at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4: GOG's Emil Madsen (photo courtesy of Lau Nielsen).
GOG have had an excellent campaign in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, which was only ended by Barça in the quarter-finals. Madsen ended on 107 goals, a tally that can only hardly be broken in Cologne this weekend.
In fact, there are basically two players, who have an outside chance to still catch up with Madsen:
- Kamil Syprzak is on 96, so the PSG line player would need to score a stunning 11 times in the third-place match against Barça this afternoon;
- Arkadiusz Moryto is on 95, so a 12-goal outing for his Kielce in the final against Magdeburg would not only see him win the EHF Champions League trophy but also the (joined) top scorers' title.
Interestingly, Moryto is the player with highest efficiency rate (nearly 82 per cent) of all players in the current top 10 top scorers, which looks as follows:
13:07
Barça wanted to keep their streak going, PSG wanted to lift the trophy for the first time. Both not happening, we know since Saturday's drama-filled semi-finals.
The teams meet today at 15:15 CEST to play for the third place. Looking at the head-to-head stats, Barça look strong favourites this afternoon, having won seven of their nine previous duels with their only defeat dating back to November 2016, and they triumphed the only time the teams met in Cologne before – in the 2020 semi-final.
But then again, what do stats from the past say about the present at an EHF FINAL4?
12:32
Since last night, the Big Question in handball is: who wins the EHF Champions League trophy, Magdeburg or Kielce?
We started a poll on the live blog right after the second semi-final yesterday, and so far, Kielce have received the most votes, leading with 60.5 pet cent compared to Magdeburg's 39.5. You can still vote below, so let's see who is the favourite once we get closer to the throw-off at 18:00 CEST.
11:34
11:07
Two more matches and the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 season is done and dusted. What a season it has already been, and the most important match is still coming up.
Here is Sunday's preview from EHF journalist Kevin Domas:
10:34
10:23
While our colleagues on the Twitch show speak German at the moment and will switch to Spanish (12:00 CEST) and Polish (13:30 CEST) later, we stick with English on the live blog here.
What a day we have in prospect! After those thrilling semi-finals, this is the schedule for today:
10:10
Guten Morgen aus Köln!
It doesn't get much more exciting than today: we are going to witness the final at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 at 18:00 CEST between SC Magdeburg and Barlinek Industria Kielce. Before that, Barça and Paris Saint-Germain HB contest the third place match from 15:15 CEST.
