Grandveau's ambition highlights Nantes' excellent season

Flashes of huge potential were shown at the W17 EHF EURO 2019, when Lena Grandveau made the All-star Team as the best centre back in the competition, helping France seal the bronze medal.

Four years later, France women’s senior team coach, Olivier Krumbholz, showed huge confidence in Grandveau by selecting the 20-year-old star in the line-up for the 2023 IHF Women’s World Championship, where the centre back was a crucial player for her team, scoring five goals in the final against Norway.

From a future star to a player able to decide such matches on the biggest stages, Grandveau’s ascension to greatness was fantastic to watch, as she has developed at her own pace, starring for Neptunes Nantes in the EHF European League Women.

“I have signed for Neptunes in 2022 and I think this was the perfect environment for me to thrive in. We are an ambitious team, which is taking things step by step, without burning important moments and aiming too high. Of course, we want to do great things and this has helped me develop in my career,” says Grandveau.

Last season, in her debut in European competitions, Grandveau scored 39 goals for Neptunes Nantes in the EHF European League Women. The French side did bow out in heartbreaking fashion in the quarter-finals, after a 50:51 aggregate loss against BV Borussia 09 Dortmund, missing out on the EHF Finals Women by the slightest of margins.

Mistakes were made, sure, but this time around, Nantes are here to correct them, as a trip to Graz is once again on the cards and even an objective for the French side, the winners of the maiden title in the EHF European League Women, after the competition was rebranded in the 2020/21 season.

“We have started the competition well, with two wins out of two matches, but there is no room for mistake, obviously, because this group is tough, it is well-balanced and we want to improve our chances of progressing to the final part of the competition. Therefore, we must keep our cool and continue winning,” says Grandveau.

“The title? Well, I will not say anything about that, but we want to reach the EHF Finals, that is a clear objective for us and we want to be there, because we can compete with the best teams in the EHF European League.”

Right now, Neptunes Nantes are sitting on the top of their group, with two clear wins against HSG Bensheim-Auerbach, 39:27, and MKS FunFloor Perla Lublin, 34:29. They are also the only team to have scored at least 70 goals in the first two matches, as their 73 goals scored are at least eight more than any other side in the competition.

However, a match against the other side with an immaculate record in the group, CS Gloria 2018 BN, is on the cards and Nantes will have a difficult challenge to extend their winning streak to three matches and make a huge step towards the quarter-finals.

“It is a difficult match, but we will do everything in our power to clinch the win and make it three out of three. It is a test for us and I hope we come out with a win,” adds Grandveau.

With 20 goals so far in the competition – including 11 in the qualification round 3 tie against Molde Elite – Grandveau is the top scorer for Nantes, a testament of how crucial she is to the team and how big her growth has been over the last years.

Despite not playing in the EHF Champions League Women and having limited experience in international matches, she was a key player for France in securing the IFH Women’s World Championship last December, an experience which made Grandveau yearn for more.

“It was amazing, it’s been one month now since we became world champions and it was and it still is an amazing feeling. It was a superb experience for me and I hope to deliver some good performances – as a team – at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where we will be the hosts, and at the EHF EURO 2024 later in the year,” adds the 20-year-old centre back.

But for now, Grandveau is focusing on Nantes, the leaders of their group in the EHF European League Women and the third-placed side in the French league, with an important part of the season coming right up.

“My ambition is to become even better and to be one of the best players in the world. Of course, I would like to play in the EHF Champions League in the future and be an important player in the national team. But right now, I am focused on Nantes, I still have one more year to play here and I am enjoying it a lot,” concludes the ambitious Grandveau.

