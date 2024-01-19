Grandveau’s ambition highlights Nantes’ excellent season

Mistakes were made, sure, but this time around, Nantes are here to correct them, as a trip to Graz is once again on the cards and even an objective for the French side, the winners of the maiden title in the EHF European League Women, after the competition was rebranded in the 2020/21 season.

“We have started the competition well, with two wins out of two matches, but there is no room for mistake, obviously, because this group is tough, it is well-balanced and we want to improve our chances of progressing to the final part of the competition. Therefore, we must keep our cool and continue winning,” says Grandveau.

“The title? Well, I will not say anything about that, but we want to reach the EHF Finals, that is a clear objective for us and we want to be there, because we can compete with the best teams in the EHF European League.”

Right now, Neptunes Nantes are sitting on the top of their group, with two clear wins against HSG Bensheim-Auerbach, 39:27, and MKS FunFloor Perla Lublin, 34:29. They are also the only team to have scored at least 70 goals in the first two matches, as their 73 goals scored are at least eight more than any other side in the competition.

However, a match against the other side with an immaculate record in the group, CS Gloria 2018 BN, is on the cards and Nantes will have a difficult challenge to extend their winning streak to three matches and make a huge step towards the quarter-finals.

“It is a difficult match, but we will do everything in our power to clinch the win and make it three out of three. It is a test for us and I hope we come out with a win,” adds Grandveau.