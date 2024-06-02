Oftedal says goodbye with MVP and EHF Champions League titles

“For these two, the medal and the MVP trophy, I will make some more space in my trophy cabinet,” said a smiling Oftedal after helping Györi Audi ETO KC secure their sixth title in the EHF Champions League Women, with a 30:24 win against SG BBM Bietigheim in the last act of the EHF FINAL4.

Oftedal has had a star-studded career at Györ since joining the team in 2017. She won four domestic titles, three domestic Cups, three titles in the EHF Champions League Women and was named the All-star centre back of the European premium competition four times, in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

But, now, the pressure was on her to deliver, especially as the last dance with Györ was always going to be emotional – in front of a packed MVM Dome, filled with Györ fans, which surely wanted the first title since 2019.

“I think I have managed to keep the emotions under wraps in the first match, which was quite difficult, against Esbjerg. As well in the second one against Bietigheim, however, in the last two minutes, when it was clear that we were going to win, tears burst out of my eyes,” added Oftedal.





The 32-year-old centre back scored three goals in the first match, against Esbjerg, including some crucial ones when the Hungarian side created their six-goal lead. In the final against Bietigheim, Oftedal had four shots, but did not score a goal.

Instead, she focused on creating chances for her teammates. Six of Györ’s 30 goals, or 20 per cent, were assisted by Oftedal, whose knack for delivering perfect-pitch assists was once again converted into fantastic goals by her teammates.

“It is exactly like I envisioned it, maybe even a little bit better. It is fantastic to finish this off with a win, with a title and the fans were absolutely fantastic, absolutely amazing, it is just a fantastic feeling to end my club career on such a high,” added the centre back.

Not only did Oftedal clinch her third title in the European premium competition in only seven seasons, she was also named the MVP of the EHF FINAL4, a memory which she will probably not forget, especially as this individual trophy was missing from her cabinet.

“I suspect my retiring had something to do with it, didn’t it?” smiled Oftedal, before adding that she fully acknowledges the contribution her teammates had to this fairytale ending to her club career.

“I had amazing support and I think several other of my teammates deserved this trophy, so I am just honoured to win it and I am very happy. Like I have said, I will make some room for it, because it will always remember me of this evening,” says Oftedal.

The Norwegian centre back will now play the final matches of her career in Paris, where Norway aim to secure gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. With five EHF EURO titles and three world championship trophies, only the Olympic title is missing from Oftedal’s career. And if she is to emulate this evening in Budapest, she will have finished handball.