Check out our X account for some key interesting facts ahead of today's games. For example, did you know that Ana Gros and Nora Mørk are two of the EHF Champions League Women all-time top scorers? They will face each other in the first semi-final.

For a number of players, this weekend will be their last chance to don their current club jerseys. There are plenty of transfers due for the next season, including several where a player is leaving one EHF FINAL4 team to join another - indeed Györ will gain players from all three of their rivals this weekend.

But there is one player in particular whose last match tomorrow night will be emotional. Stine Oftedal has announced she is retiring at the end of the summer, and the last game in the MVM Dome will be her final match in the green and white jersey she has worn for seven years. (She'll go on to finish her career at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games).

Yesterday at the media calls, EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu asked some of Oftedal's teammates from Györ and Norway to assess her impact on the sport. There's one message which rings clear: she will be missed. Expect emotions tomorrow night.