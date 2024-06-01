FF4BUD24

Live blog: Semi-finals day in Budapest

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
01 June 2024, 11:00

The semi-finals are here at the EHF FINAL4 Women, with Team Esbjerg, Györi Audi ETO KC, Metz Handball and SG BBM Bietigheim all set to throw off to try and reach the final. Follow the live blog across the weekend for the build-up and all the action from the semi-finals and Sunday's final.

SATURDAY 1 JUNE

12:25

We are heading to the arena for the afternoon now, so the blog will have a bit of a break for a while. 

So why not test your knowledge of the EHF FINAL4 Women in the meantime with our quiz?

12:00

The arena is almost ready to welcome the fans and the teams in just a couple of hours, but our photographers caught some of the set-up earlier on, including a sneak peek at what looks like being a magnificent opening show. There's so much work which goes on behind the scenes to make an event like the EHF FINAL4 happen, and it couldn't take place without all the people you're seeing in these shots.

FF4BUD24 Set Up Arena ER15593 JE
Jure Erzen / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 Set Up Arena ER15701 JE
Jure Erzen / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 Set Up Arena ER15571 JE
Jure Erzen / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 Set Up Arena ER15612 JE
Jure Erzen / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 Set Up Arena ER15557 JE
Jure Erzen / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 Set Up Arena ER15561 JE
Jure Erzen / kolektiff

11:40

We shared this yesterday, but it's important, so here we go again: how to follow the EHF FINAL4 Women!

The matches will be shown live by broadcasters around the world, and if you're based in one of these countries, that broadcaster should be your first stop if you want to watch live. If you're based in another country, head to EHFTV.

Plus, of course, there'll be clips on all our social media channels, and the live show will analyse the action before and after the games! 

ER 9934
EHF Champions League

How to follow the EHF FINAL4 Women 2024

NEWS: Complete guide on the live coverage of the EHF FINAL4 Women 2024 in Budapest.

3 days ago

11:25

Check out our X account for some key interesting facts ahead of today's games. For example, did you know that Ana Gros and Nora Mørk are two of the EHF Champions League Women all-time top scorers? They will face each other in the first semi-final.

11:10

For a number of players, this weekend will be their last chance to don their current club jerseys. There are plenty of transfers due for the next season, including several where a player is leaving one EHF FINAL4 team to join another - indeed Györ will gain players from all three of their rivals this weekend.

But there is one player in particular whose last match tomorrow night will be emotional. Stine Oftedal has announced she is retiring at the end of the summer, and the last game in the MVM Dome will be her final match in the green and white jersey she has worn for seven years. (She'll go on to finish her career at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games). 

Yesterday at the media calls, EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu asked some of Oftedal's teammates from Györ and Norway to assess her impact on the sport. There's one message which rings clear: she will be missed. Expect emotions tomorrow night.

20240601 Oftedal 14
EHF Champions League

One last dance for Stine Oftedal

FEATURE: Györ centre back Stine Oftedal will play her last club handball matches as she aims for her third EHF Champions League title

today, 2 hours ago

10:45

We had some fun yesterday challenging teammates to play a handball version of tic tac toe (or noughts and crosses). Enjoy!

 

10:30

Good morning! It's Saturday 1 June here in Budapest and that means just one thing: it's EHF FINAL4 Women 2024 semi-finals day!

Action throws off at 15:00 CEST when Team Esbjerg take on Györi Audi ETO KC; Metz Handball vs SG BBM Bietigheim throws off at 18:00 CEST. Stay on top of everything here on the live blog and on our social media channels, and don't miss the live show beginning at 14:00 CEST on YouTube channel and Instagram.

Last night the fans' meet-and-greet at the MVM Dome got things off to the perfect start, with a brilliant atmosphere as the teams thanked all their supporters who have travelled to Budapest for the weekend.

FF4BUD24 Meet And Greet UH13315 UH
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 Meet And Greet MAL8040 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 Meet And Greet MAL8000 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 Meet And Greet MAL7168 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 Meet And Greet ER16241 JE
Jure Erzen / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 Meet And Greet ER16483 JE
Jure Erzen / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 Meet And Greet ER16471 JE
Jur
FF4BUD24 Meet And Greet MAL7802 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 Meet And Greet MAL7724 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 Meet And Greet MAL7130 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 Meet And Greet MAL7109 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 Meet And Greet MAL7514 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 Meet And Greet MAL7642 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 Meet And Greet UH24565 UH
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 Meet And Greet MAL7090 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
FF4BUD24 Meet And Greet MAL7466 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
20240601 Oftedal 14
