Óli Mittún and the minnows' rise to prominence
Faroe Islands reached the promised land at last as they secured a place at the EHF EURO 2024 – their first-ever major tournament – as one of the best third-ranked teams in the qualifiers. One of the emerging nation’s rising stars is talented centre back Óli Mittún. This is the fifth in a series of feature stories looking forward to the Men’s EHF EURO 2024.
I have always played with my family members: my brother Pauli, my cousins Rói and Elias, my sister Jana. That is probably a huge advantage for us both on and off the court, because we know each other so well. But I wouldn’t say handball is everything in our life. At the dinner table, when we all eat together, there is a lot of talk about handball, but we do have other things to talk about,