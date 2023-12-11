Óli Mittún and the minnows' rise to prominence

Óli Mittún who was Faroe Islands’ second-best scorer during the qualifiers with 26 goals, but the 18-year-old says it was a dramatic as well as a bittersweet experience when they found out that they had booked a ticket for Berlin.

“It was incredible. We had all dreamed of that moment to happen. And it was also a kind of weird feeling going through my head at the time, because we lost the last match in the group with five goals against Austria, so we didn’t know immediately if we were qualified. But when we heard that we were, we were incredibly happy,” Mittún says.

The top scorer of the 2023 Youth World Championship, and the MVP and top scorer of the M18 EHF EURO 2022 feels extremely proud every time when he puts on the national team’s shirt and can’t wait to sing the Faroese national anthem at the start of next year in Berlin, where the young playmaker expects a huge support from his compatriots.

“It means a lot. It’s always fun to play with the national team, and certainly in front of many Faroese fans. Of course, playing at the EHF EURO will mean everything for us, because we want to put the Faroe Islands to the highest level in handball,” Mittún says.

“And when we will hear 4-5,000 Faroese people sing the national anthem with us, it will be a surreal experience for us and all Faroese people. I think it’s a huge advantage for us to have so many fans in Germany, and we want to do everything to give them a good experience.”