EHF Champions League

One last dance for Stine Oftedal



01 June 2024

Sometimes, the influence a player has on the sport is not measured in the number of titles won, but also on how they influence the game. While Stine Oftedal might have clinched only two EHF Champions League Women titles with Györi Audi ETO KC, the Norwegian centre back has definitely been one of the players to watch in the competition.

Oftedal will turn 33 in September, but this will be her sixth and final EHF FINAL4 appearance. She will retire at the end of the season, with the Paris 2024 Olympic Games being her last competition.

Since moving to Györ in 2017, Oftedal has won everything there is to win in club handball, and was named the All-star centre back of the EHF Champions League Women four times, in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

She is also the ninth best scorer in the history of the EHF FINAL4, with 45 goals in five appearances, but her influence has been much more than goals.

“When I was little, I spent a lot of time in the arenas, because I realised I enjoyed handball. It was a match made in heaven, everything was so nice back then. I totally fell in love – I think this is the right word – with it and never looked back. And then I started to become a student of the game,” said Oftedal in her “This is Me” piece back in June 2022, before the EHF FINAL4 that year.

From a student of the game, the Norwegian has become a true master, dominating on the court, despite her slender frame. She has learnt to use her skills to disrupt opposing defences and became a dual-threat player – one who can score, but also create fantastic opportunities for her teammates.

“Being one of the best in handball’s history?  I think that's a given. I think she has given handball something else. Also, with her speed, her size is not that big, but she's amazing in the way she controls the game. She will be missed. I don't think we will see someone quite like her for a while. I think the young ones can please watch YouTube and copy that. I mean, for sure,” says Nora Mørk, Oftedal’s former teammate at the Hungarian powerhouse, as well as a current teammate in the Norway women’s national team.

Mørk won the EHF Champions League Women alongside Oftedal two times, but now she will be her opponent in the semi-finals of the EHF FINAL4, which means that only one of the two stars will progress to the final.

“I will try to win, she will try to win. Unfortunately, only one of us will go to the final. I think it will be a great match,” adds Mørk.

Another superstar who played alongside Oftedal in the national team is Henny Reistad, the MVP of the EHF EURO 2022 and of the EHF FINAL4 in 2021, as well as the top scorer of the EHF Champions League Women last season.

Reistad, who can play both as a left back and as a centre back, formed a dynamic pair on the court with Oftedal, frequently being highlighted by her teammate’s excellent passes and flair.

“I think she is one of the all-time greats on this position, that is absolutely certain. What Stine brought to the court is and has been pretty special. It was a pleasure playing alongside her in the national team and we are looking forward to the summer, of course,” says Reistad.

In her final EHF FINAL4, Oftedal will share the court with three other Norwegian players for Györ – Veronica Kristiansen, Kari Brattset Dale and Emilie Hovden.

“Personally, I try not to think about this and, luckily, I will have the summer with her at the national team, but I really think it will be an emotional moment for her,” says Kristiansen.

Emotional or not, Oftedal will take on the court and put on the Györ shirt two last times before heading into retirement.

This time around, her team needs Oftedal’s consistency and grit more than ever. Her 439 goals in the EHF Champions League Women might not even put her in the top 20 all-time scorers, but Oftedal has been way more than a scorer for Györ in her seven seasons. She was a true leader, a facilitator and the go-to player when things are difficult.

Oftedal will be missed by her teammates and her fans alike but, as Mørk points out, we will always have the YouTube highlights to remind us of her magic on the court.



