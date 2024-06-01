One last dance for Stine Oftedal

Since moving to Györ in 2017, Oftedal has won everything there is to win in club handball, and was named the All-star centre back of the EHF Champions League Women four times, in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

She is also the ninth best scorer in the history of the EHF FINAL4, with 45 goals in five appearances, but her influence has been much more than goals.

“When I was little, I spent a lot of time in the arenas, because I realised I enjoyed handball. It was a match made in heaven, everything was so nice back then. I totally fell in love – I think this is the right word – with it and never looked back. And then I started to become a student of the game,” said Oftedal in her “This is Me” piece back in June 2022, before the EHF FINAL4 that year.

From a student of the game, the Norwegian has become a true master, dominating on the court, despite her slender frame. She has learnt to use her skills to disrupt opposing defences and became a dual-threat player – one who can score, but also create fantastic opportunities for her teammates.

“Being one of the best in handball’s history? I think that's a given. I think she has given handball something else. Also, with her speed, her size is not that big, but she's amazing in the way she controls the game. She will be missed. I don't think we will see someone quite like her for a while. I think the young ones can please watch YouTube and copy that. I mean, for sure,” says Nora Mørk, Oftedal’s former teammate at the Hungarian powerhouse, as well as a current teammate in the Norway women’s national team.

Mørk won the EHF Champions League Women alongside Oftedal two times, but now she will be her opponent in the semi-finals of the EHF FINAL4, which means that only one of the two stars will progress to the final.

“I will try to win, she will try to win. Unfortunately, only one of us will go to the final. I think it will be a great match,” adds Mørk.