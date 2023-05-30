Opening party gets EHF FINAL4 in full swing

Everyone attending will be treated to a special programme which includes the official presentations of all four teams on stage, starting at 18:00 CEST, plus there will be a chance to get autographs and selfies with your favourite players.

There will be food and drink available as well as different handball games and activities going on in the fan zone. Fans also have the chance to get their hands on official merchandise, which this year is even more special as it was designed by a fan who won the “fanmade history” design contest!

From 20:00 CEST, DJ Lofti Begi will close the evening with music. The Opening Party is the perfect way to start the weekend and get ready for the highlight event of the season!

Fans wanting to attend must know that a ticket for the opening party is needed, even for those holding match tickets. Tickets can be purchased here and cost 1000 HUF (approximately €3). Entry is free for under-14s, but registration is required.

The full programme for the Opening Party is as follows;

Friday 2 June

15:00 Gate opening

17:30 Face Team acrobatic handball show

18:00 Team presentation of Győri Audi ETO KC

18:30 Team presentation of the Vipers Kristiansand

19:00 Team presentation of Team Esbjerg

19:30 Team presentation of FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

20:00 DJ-Party with Lotfi Begi

22:30 Closing of the fan zone