THIS IS ME: Tobias Karlsson

In contrast to many handball players, my family did not have anything to do with this sport. When I was four years old, I started playing football, three years later, I added hockey to my hobbies. Only when I was 11, I fell in love with handball. Many boys from my class played handball at the same club, they told me how cool it is, they spoke about the team spirit and the fun, and that I should give it a try. So I cycled with them to the training hall in my home Karlskrona. And they were right, it was really a huge fun to belong to this team. I wanted to be part of it – and I stayed.

So, I played three team sports until I was 16: handball, hockey and football. Then I had to decide. First, I quit playing hockey, then football at the age of 19, but I could still not realise how far handball would bring me. I was a late bloomer. When I focused on handball, I played in the fourth Swedish league and relegated to the third division when I was 20.

Most of ‘my’ boys left Karlskrona and our team for job or university – but I was still there. But when I was 21, my (handball) life changed completely. I applied at the Norwegian club Stavanger, yes, it was a real application. I went there for a trial session, they signed me, and my big handball adventure was about to start. I learnt a lot for life and for my handball career, but unfortunately after one year the club went bankrupt.