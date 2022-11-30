Paris take group A lead after defeating GOG

At the break, PSG had already netted 22 times, a record for them this season. Kamil Syprzak played a huge role in such an efficiency, with seven goals scored in 30 minutes.

In the second half, Paris kept up the rhythm, scoring 40 goals overall while not giving GOG the opportunity to come back.

GROUP A

GOG (DEN) vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) 35:40 (19:22)

Andreas Palicka’s penalty saves and Kamil Syprzak’s goals were key for Paris in the first 20 minutes, as the French side took an early four-goal advantage

GOG came out of the dressing room roaring, making up for their three-goal deficit within five minutes. The Danish side even had the opportunity to make the score even, but Simon Pytlick’s shot hit the crossbar

the hosts never quite recovered from that missed o Paris took the upper hand again, with Nikola Karabatic displaying all his experience and scoring three in a row to put his team up by five

despite Morten Olsen scoring 12, finishing best scorer of the game with this performance, GOG were never able to come back on the scoreboard

thanks to this win and with Veszprém having lost in Zagreb, Paris are now leaders of the group

Kamil Syprzak, Paris’ best offensive asset

Paris coach Raul Gonzalez is not that bothered when his captain Luka Karabatic is out with an injury, as he was tonight. Because his team has, in Kamil Syprzak, a superb offensive player.

He might not defend much, but the Polish line player was key for his team tonight, netting seven times in the first half alone. If his second half was quieter, it almost felt like his job was done already. Ten goals scored, just another day in the office for Syprzak.