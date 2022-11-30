Paris take group A lead after defeating GOG
After beating GOG 41:36 in round 7 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain had no difficulty in repeating their feat. While the Danish side kept the rhythm for the first 15 minutes, they were unable to keep up for the rest of the game.
At the break, PSG had already netted 22 times, a record for them this season. Kamil Syprzak played a huge role in such an efficiency, with seven goals scored in 30 minutes.
In the second half, Paris kept up the rhythm, scoring 40 goals overall while not giving GOG the opportunity to come back.
GROUP A
GOG (DEN) vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) 35:40 (19:22)
- Andreas Palicka’s penalty saves and Kamil Syprzak’s goals were key for Paris in the first 20 minutes, as the French side took an early four-goal advantage
- GOG came out of the dressing room roaring, making up for their three-goal deficit within five minutes. The Danish side even had the opportunity to make the score even, but Simon Pytlick’s shot hit the crossbar
- the hosts never quite recovered from that missed o Paris took the upper hand again, with Nikola Karabatic displaying all his experience and scoring three in a row to put his team up by five
- despite Morten Olsen scoring 12, finishing best scorer of the game with this performance, GOG were never able to come back on the scoreboard
- thanks to this win and with Veszprém having lost in Zagreb, Paris are now leaders of the group
Kamil Syprzak, Paris’ best offensive asset
Paris coach Raul Gonzalez is not that bothered when his captain Luka Karabatic is out with an injury, as he was tonight. Because his team has, in Kamil Syprzak, a superb offensive player.
He might not defend much, but the Polish line player was key for his team tonight, netting seven times in the first half alone. If his second half was quieter, it almost felt like his job was done already. Ten goals scored, just another day in the office for Syprzak.
They played a good game, but we also played well. We played better than we did in Paris and we had better control of the defence in this game.
We played well today and I'm not disappointed to lose twice to a team like Paris. It is obvious that they are better than we are, but for us it is also about showing that we can compete. We will continue to develop our game in the future.