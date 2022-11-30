Wolff steers Kielce to lucky win

What a bitter night for Elverum Handball, what a lucky victory for Lomza Industria Kielce. The Polish champions took their sixth consecutive win thanks to the final goal from Alex Dujshebaev 50 seconds before the end.

The lucky 27:26 win for Kielce was less lucky for Elverum, who remain on two points despite their best match of this season in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, Elverum remain on two points.