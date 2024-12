The draw for the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers took place in Vienna on 20 December and nine teams playing phase 1 of the competition have been drawn for the start of the 2026 Qualifiers.

The Women's EHF EURO 2026 will be hosted by five countries, as Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye will welcome the EHF’s flagship women’s national team tournament in December 2026.