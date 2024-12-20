‘European Handball 2024’ outlines milestone year for EHF

Containing a comprehensive review of the achievements and challenges faced during the past year, the report focuses on all areas of the EHF's domain, both on and off the handball court.

The report, which you can see here, covers and looks back on a wide range of events, activities and milestones which took place over the past 12 months.

Celebrated in the report are the Men's and Women's EHF EUROs where many records on and off the playing court have been broken, the ever-successful EHF club competitions and the ever-growing EHF FINAL4 and EHF Finals events, EHF beach handball competitions at both club and national team level, plus many younger age category events that took place over the summer.

Away from the court, the member federations of the European Handball Federation came together in Vienna for the 16th Extraordinary EHF Congress and several federations have signed an EHF Master Plan agreement among other milestone moments.

Also, the EHF hosted the second edition of the EHF Excellence Awards in Vienna on the eve of the Women's EHF EURO 2024 final, which saw the stars come out in force to reward the sport's very best players.

Further details of this, and more, from conventions, sponsor partnerships and campaigns to technological advancements can be found in the report below.

Initially released in a digital format, the EHF Business Report will also be made available in a print version in early 2025.

The EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH would also like to take this opportunity to thank the whole of the European and international handball for their support during a challenging 2024 and wish everyone all the success in 2025.