Montenegro won the bronze medal at the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 and the three wins at this year’s edition give them hopes for another successful journey. Czechia, however, will have to say goodbye to the tournament, as Montenegro’s victory means that Romania are also through to the main round.

GROUP B

Czechia vs Montenegro 21:28 (4:12)

errors on both sides kept the numbers on the scoreboard at a minimum, as only six goals (3:3) were netted in the first quarter of the match

following a much-needed timeout, Montenegro were the ones to break the seven-minute dry spell in the game and quickly picked up the pace to go into the break with a significant eight-goal advantage

for Czechia it was a one-man show in the first half, as Markéta Jerábková was the only player to net for the team; that changed in the second part, when Julie Franková and Veronika Mala scored two consecutive goals, announcing a change in the game’s pace on their side

even though they returned from the lockers with new energy, Czechia still could not match Montenegro’s level; Suzana Lazovic counted on 11 players to score to keep a comfortable gap throughout the match

Armelle Attingré received the Player of the Match award, presented by Grundfos, adding 10 more saves to her tally; in attack, Montenegro was led by Djurdjina Jaukovic with eight goals, while Czechia’s top scorers were Anna Frankova and Markéta Jerábková (four each)

Armelle Attingré wins battle of the goalkeepers in Debrecen

Sabrina Novotná was Czechia’s hero in round 2, with 14 saves, helping secure her team’s only win in the preliminary round. However, on Tuesday night, the 24-year-old goalkeeper met her match – Armelle Attingré stole the spotlight between the posts and played an essential part in Montenegro’s victory.

In the first half, Attingré stopped seven shots to help Montenegro increase the gap to Czechia, then added three more saves after the break. The Women’s EHF EURO 2022 bronze medallists secured their main spot ticket with this victory, and taking into account the result of the game, Romania also join the celebrations.