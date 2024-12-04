Sweden seek to continue their bounceback from their preliminary round defeat to Hungary by beating Poland, who made it to this stage after close victories over Spain and Portugal. World champions and Olympic silver medallists France face Romania, aware that their opponents produced two stunning comebacks in the preliminary round to qualify.

The first day in Debrecen concludes with the blockbuster match between tournament co-hosts Hungary and the defensive skills of Montenegro; one of the two sides’ winning runs will come to an end.

GROUP I

Sweden vs Poland

Thursday 5 December, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV