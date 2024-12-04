Sweden seek to continue their bounceback from their preliminary round defeat to Hungary by beating Poland, who made it to this stage after close victories over Spain and Portugal. World champions and Olympic silver medallists France face Romania, aware that their opponents produced two stunning comebacks in the preliminary round to qualify.
The first day in Debrecen concludes with the blockbuster match between tournament co-hosts Hungary and the defensive skills of Montenegro; one of the two sides’ winning runs will come to an end.
GROUP I
Sweden vs Poland
Thursday 5 December, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV
- Sweden are riding high after setting new EHF EURO records in their final preliminary round match against Türkiye – the most goals scored, 47, and their biggest-ever EHF EURO win, 47:19
- Nathalie Hagman scored both her 800th and her 900th international goals at the Fönix Arena in Debrecen, first at the Olympic Games qualification tournament in April and then in the match against Türkiye
- Sweden had the third-best attack in the preliminary round, finding the back of the net 100 times in their three games
- this is the third EHF EURO meeting between the two sides, with Sweden winning both games – in 1996 and 2018 – by one goal. In two friendly games in November, Sweden won 38:22 and 28:27
- the Poles are among the surprises of the EHF EURO so far after eliminating both Spain and Portugal in the preliminary round to make it to the main round and their 40th EHF EURO match
- Paulina Uscinowicz made four blocks for the Polish defence in the preliminary round, ranking her joint-fourth in this area overall