Hungary-Montenegro clash highlights main round throw-off

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
04 December 2024, 10:00

After securing their places in the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 main round, the six group I teams will begin their campaign to make it to Vienna on Thursday.

Sweden seek to continue their bounceback from their preliminary round defeat to Hungary by beating Poland, who made it to this stage after close victories over Spain and Portugal. World champions and Olympic silver medallists France face Romania, aware that their opponents produced two stunning comebacks in the preliminary round to qualify.

The first day in Debrecen concludes with the blockbuster match between tournament co-hosts Hungary and the defensive skills of Montenegro; one of the two sides’ winning runs will come to an end.

GROUP I

Sweden vs Poland
Thursday 5 December, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Sweden are riding high after setting new EHF EURO records in their final preliminary round match against Türkiye – the most goals scored, 47, and their biggest-ever EHF EURO win, 47:19
  • Nathalie Hagman scored both her 800th and her 900th international goals at the Fönix Arena in Debrecen, first at the Olympic Games qualification tournament in April and then in the match against Türkiye
  • Sweden had the third-best attack in the preliminary round, finding the back of the net 100 times in their three games
  • this is the third EHF EURO meeting between the two sides, with Sweden winning both games – in 1996 and 2018 – by one goal. In two friendly games in November, Sweden won 38:22 and 28:27
  • the Poles are among the surprises of the EHF EURO so far after eliminating both Spain and Portugal in the preliminary round to make it to the main round and their 40th EHF EURO match
  • Paulina Uscinowicz made four blocks for the Polish defence in the preliminary round, ranking her joint-fourth in this area overall

France vs Romania
Thursday 5 December, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • France cruised through the preliminary round with three victories, including double-digit margins against Poland (35:22) and Portugal (28:16)
  • the world champions conceded the fewest goals in the preliminary round, a total of 60; Romania let 80 shots through in their three games
  • Chloé Valentini was France's top scorer in the preliminary round with 11 goals, but 17 of the French squad – including goalkeeper Laura Glauser – have so far netted at least once, showing the strength in depth of Sebastien Gardillou's squad
  • the two sides met at the Women's EHF EURO 2022 in the preliminary round with France securing a dominant 35:21 win; in a friendly match in April this year France won 30:28
  • despite having one of the younger squads at the EHF EURO 2024, Romania secured a place in the main round with comeback wins against Czechia and Serbia
  • Andreea Popa is one of the top assist makers at the Women's EHF EURO 2024, averaging four assists per game

Hungary vs Montenegro
Thursday 5 December, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both Hungary and Montenegro took three preliminary round victories to win their respective groups, bringing two points each to the main round
  • Hungary’s Zsófi Szemerey made 31 saves in the preliminary round with the highest efficiency rate – 47.7 per cent – of any goalkeeper
  • with Csenge Kuczora, Petra Vamos and Katrin Klujber as Hungary's starting backline, it will be a handball feast to see them come up against the Montenegrin wall of Djurdjina Jaukovic and Tatjana Brnovic
  • Montenegro and Hungary last met at the 2023 IHF Women’s World Championship almost exactly a year ago, with the Golden Lionesses winning the match comfortably, 24:18. At EHF EURO tournaments, the balance is one game each
  • in the preliminary round Montenegro displayed quality on both ends of the court in the preliminary round; five players scored 12 or more goals, including their top scorer Jaukovic who netted 23 times
  • this game is Montenegro's 50th EHF EURO match; since their first participation in 2010, they have won 30 games, drawn one and lost 18

