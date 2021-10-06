Perfect start brings Poland a comfortable win

When you start with a 9:1 advance, you should have an easy-going match ahead: And Poland did not have any problems after their initial run against Lithuania to take two expected points in their opener of the EHF EURO 2022 qualification.

GROUP 1

Poland vs. Lithuania 36:22 (22:12)

It was the sixth Polish victory in their seventh duel with Lithuania.

After the 9:1 in minute 12, the smallest gap in the first half was six goals, finally Poland were ahead by ten at the break, the first double-figured lead was at 19:9.

After 29:22, the hosts scored the last seven goals of the match.

Roberta Strope was the only Lithuanian who could match the sharp-shooting Polish attack, scoring seven goals.

In the end, 13 Polish players were in the score sheet, Sylwia Matuszczyk and Dagmara Nocun topped the list with five goals each.

Poland's transition riding a wave

After missing the main round of the EHF EURO 2020, the Polish in-transition team had a great start in the EHF EURO 2022 qualification. Originally the team of Norwegian-born head coach Arne Senstad had missed the qualification for the 2021 World Championship in Spain, as they were eliminated by Austria in the playoffs, but now they are eligible to play with an IHF wildcard. Against Switzerland on Sunday, they can take a huge step towards the 2022 event - if they play as concentrated as they dd in the first half against Lithuania.