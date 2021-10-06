Dutch goal machine too strong for Belarus

Two months after their quarter-final elimination at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Netherlands had a perfect start in the EHF EURO 2022 qualification. After Nycke Groot finally finished her national team career and with Estevana Polman still not fit, others stepped in and took a clear double-digit victory against Belarus.

Group 3:

Netherlands vs. Belarus 38:27 (21:16)

After a 2:3 score, the Dutch side accelerated and took the upper hand easily.

Thanks to an 8:2 run, the first five-goal advantage at 10:5 paved the winners’ way quite early.

The biggest gap before the break was seven goals (18:11) and in minute 38 the distance was double-figured for the first time at 28:18.

New coach Monique Tijsterman was able to start a huge squad rotation

Monique Tijsterman was able to start a huge squad rotation, as the eighth victory by the Netherlands in their ninth match against Belarus was sealed. Top scorers were Dannick Snelder (7 goals) and Angela Malestein (8) for Netherlands, while Ilyina, Yezhykava and Vasileuskaya netted each six for Belarus.

Perfect debut for interim coach Tijsterman

The last Dutch born coach of the Dutch team was Henk Groener, who now steers Germany, the third Dutch opponent in this qualification. After a five year break, a new Dutch coach is on the bench of the “Oranjedames”. After the Rio Olympic Games, first Dane Helle Thomsen took over, followed by Frenchman Emanuel Mayonnade, who guided the Dutch side to the gold medals at the 2019 World Championship. As Mayonnade and the Federation could not agree on an extension of the contract, they went separate ways in the middle of September. Now, experienced coach Monique Tijsterman is the interim solution, at least until the end of the 2021 World Championship in Spain, where Netherlands want to defend their trophy.