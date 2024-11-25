Petra Blazek: “You get a chance like this once in your lifetime”

"It's brilliant that Austria, Hungary and Switzerland are organising this tournament – and the final weekend is even taking place in my home town of Vienna."

Austria hosted Men’s EHF EURO tournaments in 2010 and 2020 (as joint host with Norway and Sweden); now the women are competing in Innsbruck and Vienna. After the men's national team played a strong EHF EURO in Germany in January, the women now want to emulate that at their home tournament.

"There was a real handball hype for the men for a short time, there was a lot of talk about handball. Now it is up to us to get as many people as possible interested in handball, to come to the EHF EURO matches and to get many boys and girls to start playing handball," says Blazek, a globetrotter when it comes to the sport.

From 1994 to 2010 she played for her home club Hypo Niederösterreich, then moved abroad for the first time, for one season to Thüringer HC in Germany. After an interlude at Hypo, she then went to France (Mios Biganos), then to Hungary (MTK Budapest) and Norway (Molde), before spending four years in Romania (Valcea and Buzau).

She then stood between the posts for Thüringer HC for another two years (2020-2022), and has been playing for Hypo again since then. With Hypo she was an EHF Champions League Women finalist in 2008, and she went on to win the EHF Cup Winners' Cup as well as national titles in many countries.

Her first major tournament with the national team was the 2005 IHF Women’s World Championship, followed by four world championships and two EHF EURO tournaments. Austria did not qualify for any world championship from 2011 to 2021 and for no European championship from 2008 until this year.

"Our highlight was definitely the 2009 World Championship in China, when we played really well. And when we missed the qualifications year after year, I said: I'll play in the national team until we qualify for a major tournament again," reveals Blazek.

That was in 2021 at the World Championship in Spain, but numerous Covid cases in the team thwarted a successful performance. In 2023, Austria took part in the World Championship tournament thanks to a wildcard.