Group phase heats up as Sporting host Dinamo in MOTW

The return phase of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 has just begun, but we have already witnessed plenty of exciting games and there is no reason why this week should be any different.

In group A, four of the five top-ranked teams face off in round 9, including in the Match of the Week between Sporting CP and Dinamo Bucuresti, in which both sides hunt leaders Veszprém. PSG host Berlin, while Plock aim to pass debutants from Fredericia in the standings.

In group B, leaders Barça can book a play-off spot already if they take the points in Magdeburg on Thursday. But the battle behind the Spanish side is fierce, as Szeged visit Kolstad and Nantes travel to Zagreb for this week’s round. Kielce, on the other hand, will be looking to regain some confidence while playing in Aalborg.