Group phase heats up as Sporting host Dinamo in MOTW

Group phase heats up as Sporting host Dinamo in MOTW

EHF / Björn Pazen & Kevin Domas
25 November 2024, 12:00

The return phase of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 has just begun, but we have already witnessed plenty of exciting games and there is no reason why this week should be any different.

In group A, four of the five top-ranked teams face off in round 9, including in the Match of the Week between Sporting CP and Dinamo Bucuresti, in which both sides hunt leaders Veszprém. PSG host Berlin, while Plock aim to pass debutants from Fredericia in the standings.

In group B, leaders Barça can book a play-off spot already if they take the points in Magdeburg on Thursday. But the battle behind the Spanish side is fierce, as Szeged visit Kolstad and Nantes travel to Zagreb for this week’s round. Kielce, on the other hand, will be looking to regain some confidence while playing in Aalborg.

GROUP A

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Fredericia Håndbold Klub (POL)
Thursday 28 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the 28:25 in the first duel with Plock was a historic milestone for Fredericia – as those were their first-ever points taken in an international match
  • last week, Plock lost 30:26 at Veszprém – their seventh defeat in eight matches; Orlen are last in this group, sitting with two points
  • Fredericia gave a potential second victory away in round 8, but took a point at Bitola with a 29:29 draw, being one point ahead of Plock and ranked seventh
  • Fredericia lost the top match of the Danish league 30:27 at GOG, while Plock took their 12th win in the same number of matches in the Polish league by 11 goals (32:21) at Wroclaw

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20243109 FHK PEL (69)
We’re looking forward to visiting Plock in the upcoming round. We had a great game in the first match against them and have a good opportunity to add another win to our account.
Gudmundur Gudmundsson
Head coach, Fredericia Håndbold Klub

Veszprém HC (HUN) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)
Thursday 28 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Veszprém are the sole leaders of their group with 14 points and have won their last five matches, including the 30:23 at Bitola in the first-ever duel of both sides in EHF competitions
  • after a successful intermediate stint with Zvonko Shundovski, Raul Alonso took over Eurofarm Pelister as head coach – and took a draw against Fredericia at his international debut
  • having four points on their account, Eurofarm Pelister rank sixth ahead of this duel between two Spanish coaches – Alonso and Xavi Pascual
  • the main difference between both sides is the attack: as both have conceded 227 goals by now, Veszprém have scored 65 more goals than Eurofarm Pelister (260 compared to 195)
  • the match is the duel of the fourth and fifth best scorers of the competition: Nedim Remili netted 51 times for Veszprém, Filip Kuzmanovski 48 times for Eurofarm
  • Veszprém are back at the top of the Hungarian league after the 52:27 against NEKA, while Eurofarm Pelister beat Tikvesh 40:23 in the domestic league

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

MOTW: Sporting CP (POR) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)
Thursday 28 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the MOTW is the chasers’ duel below the top duo Veszprém and Paris: third-ranked Sporting are on 11 points, one point ahead of Dinamo
  • the 33:29 loss at Bucharest in the first duel was Sporting’s first defeat of the season; in total, Dinamo have won seven out of 11 duels, while Sporting won the other four, including two in the 2023/24 season of the EHF European League
  • in the previous season, Dinamo qualified for the EHF Finals for the first time, but then lost twice to Flensburg and Rhein-Neckar Löwen, while Sporting narrowly missed the final tournament after getting eliminated by Löwen
  • Sporting handed PSG their second-biggest defeat ever in round 8 with a 39:28 score, while Dinamo lost 38:29 at Berlin
  • by having scored 265 goals in eight matches, Sporting have the best attack of all 16 group phase participants; Dinamo are fifth in this ranking with 255 goals
  • Sporting are currently listed with three players among the 11 best scorers of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League: Martim Costa is fourth on 47, his brother Francisco and Icelander Orri Freyr Þorkelsson are on 39 strikes – which means this trio has scored 47 per cent of all Sporting goals by now; the best Dinamo scorer is Brazilian Haniel Langaro with 32 goals
  • in their domestic leagues, Dinamo dominated Suceava (39:31), while Sporting took a commanding 35:28 away win at Vitoria

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)
Thursday 28 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the first duel (40:38 in favour of PSG) is the second-highest score of the group phase so far, only topped by the 44:27 score in the match between Nantes and Kolstad
  • Berlin took a clear 38:29 against Dinamo in round 8, while Paris lost 39:28 at Lisbon, their second defeat of this season
  • Paris are second in the standings with 12 points, while Berlin rank fifth with eight points
  • Mathias Gidsel (Berlin) and Kamil Syprzak (Paris) are the top scorers in the competition right now, both with 53 goals, the same as Mario Sostaric (Szeged)
  • PSG playmaker Jacob Holm played for Füchse before
  • on Sunday, both sides won in their domestic leagues: Paris won at Chambery (37:31) and Berlin took a victory against Stuttgart (33:29)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20241120 SPORTINGCP PSG Jpm 17 Sporting CP

GROUP B

Kolstad Håndbold (NOR) vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN)
Wednesday 27 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • after eight rounds, Kolstad are sixth in the group with six points, while Szeged are second with 10 points
  • in round 8, Kolstad lost at Aalborg (30:28), despite Magnus Søndenå scoring eight
  • Szeged, on the other hand, took the points in Kielce (35:31), their second win against the Polish opponents, with Mario Sostaric scoring six
  • Sostaric is currently among the top scorers of the competition with 53 goals; Kolstad’s best scorer, Magnus Søndenå, has netted 37 times so far
  • in the first game between the two teams this season, Kolstad inflicted Szeged their only home defeat of the season so far (29:27)
  • Kolstad beat Kristiansand (37:25) in the Norwegian league, while Szeged did not have any games scheduled last weekend

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20241030 Kolstad Aalborg 21
It will be a fun and tough game! PICK Szeged are proving to be a strong team this year, but we have to recreate what we did in Hungary a month ago. We need to have a very strong defence from the first seconds and we need to have our running shoes on! And we need our crowd in Trondheim Spektrum to back us up!
Sander Sagosen
Centre back, Kolstad Håndbold

Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Industria Kielce (POL)
Wednesday 27 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Aalborg are currently fourth in the group with nine points, while Kielce are just one place behind with six points
  • in round 8, Aalborg took the points at home against Kolstad (30:28), with Buster Juul netting seven times
  • Kielce lost their third game in a row against Szeged last week (35:31), despite Arkadiusz Moryto scoring seven
  • Aalborg won the first confrontation between the two teams this season (35:28) and have not lost in the last three games they played against Kielce
  • only five goals separate the two sides’ best scorers in the Machinseeker EHF Champions League: Kielce’s Arkadiusz Moryto (38) and Aalborg’s Thomas Arnoldsen (33)
  • last weekend, Aalborg took the points against Sønderjyske in the Danish league (34:32), while Kielce won in Gdansk (29:27)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

HHD 4387
Even though we beat Kielce in Poland a month ago, we can’t rest on our laurels thinking we can repeat the result easily. Kielce are a top class team and we expect a tough fight at home, where hopefully our fans can help us push for victory.
Simon Dahl Jørgensen
Head coach, Aalborg Håndbold

HC Zagreb (CRO) vs HBC Nantes (FRA)
Wednesday 27 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Zagreb are currently bottom of the group, with four points gathered in eight rounds, while Nantes are third with nine points
  • for the first game of Velimir Petkovic on their bench, Zagreb won against Magdeburg last week (22:18), their first victory after five straight defeats
  • despite Julien Bos scoring eight, Nantes could not do anything but concede a defeat at Barça in round 8 (36:30)
  • Nantes won the first game against Zagreb this season (32:29) and have only lost once against the Croatian side, back in 2018
  • Nantes’ best scorer, Aymeric Minne, has scored 43 goals this season already, while Luka Lovre Klarica has scored 42 for Zagreb
  • last weekend, Zagreb took the points in Trogir in the Croatian league (33:23), while Nantes remain second in the French league after their win against Aix (39:30)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Barça (ESP)
Wednesday 27 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • after eight rounds, Magdeburg are seventh in the group with five points while Barça are the only undefeated team in the competition and lead the group with 15 points
  • last week, Magdeburg suffered their fifth defeat of the season in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League in Zagreb (22:18)
  • Barça won their seventh game of the season at home against Nantes (36:30) in round 8
  • Barça will have to do without right back Dika Mem, who went through shoulder surgery last week and will be out for two to three months
  • Barça won the first confrontation between the two clubs in round 6 (32:26), with Aleix Gómez scoring eight goals
  • last weekend, Magdeburg lost at Hannover-Burgdorf (28:27), while Barça won at Anaitasuna (38:31)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

2024 11 21 Fcbhandbolvsnantes 161 Victor Salgado

Photos © Sylvia Goeres (main), Sporting CP & Victor Salgado (in-text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20221105 AH 781
Previous Article How to follow the Women's EHF EURO 2024
20241125 WEURO AUT Blazek 2
Next Article Petra Blazek: “You get a chance like this once in your lifetime”

Latest news

More News