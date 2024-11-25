Group phase heats up as Sporting host Dinamo in MOTW
The return phase of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 has just begun, but we have already witnessed plenty of exciting games and there is no reason why this week should be any different.
In group A, four of the five top-ranked teams face off in round 9, including in the Match of the Week between Sporting CP and Dinamo Bucuresti, in which both sides hunt leaders Veszprém. PSG host Berlin, while Plock aim to pass debutants from Fredericia in the standings.
In group B, leaders Barça can book a play-off spot already if they take the points in Magdeburg on Thursday. But the battle behind the Spanish side is fierce, as Szeged visit Kolstad and Nantes travel to Zagreb for this week’s round. Kielce, on the other hand, will be looking to regain some confidence while playing in Aalborg.
We’re looking forward to visiting Plock in the upcoming round. We had a great game in the first match against them and have a good opportunity to add another win to our account.
It will be a fun and tough game! PICK Szeged are proving to be a strong team this year, but we have to recreate what we did in Hungary a month ago. We need to have a very strong defence from the first seconds and we need to have our running shoes on! And we need our crowd in Trondheim Spektrum to back us up!
Even though we beat Kielce in Poland a month ago, we can’t rest on our laurels thinking we can repeat the result easily. Kielce are a top class team and we expect a tough fight at home, where hopefully our fans can help us push for victory.