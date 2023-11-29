Place distribution for next season’s EHF club competitions released

There have been some changes for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League with Norway climbing three ranks, from 12th to 9th place, which guarantees one Norwegian team the direct entry to Europe’s premium club competition.

Norway is placed ahead of Ukraine, which have the same number of average points, because of a better performance in the 2022/23 season, the most recent one being considered.

For the final place distribution, however, it must be noted that Belarus is suspended until further notice because of the war in Ukraine.

Therefore, only eight direct places to the Machineseeker EHF Champions League would be awarded.

Seven places would be open for upgrades; one place is reserved for the best seeded federation in the EHF European League.

The same procedure would apply for the EHF Champions League Women in which Russia, which is also suspended, has a fixed place for one team.

For Belarus and Russia only the two seasons in which their teams participated (20/21 & 21/22) were taken into consideration and the average points calculated accordingly.

All fixed places are subject to meeting the requirements for registration to the EHF Champions League.

Strong German performance in EHF European League

At the top of the seeding list for the EHF European League Men nothing has changed compared to the 2023/24 season with Germany and Portugal still being able to send four teams into the competition for 2024/25.

For the EHF European League Women, the strong performance of its clubs has won the German federation an additional place for one team.

Germany moved from 3rd to 2nd rank and will have four teams in the competition next season, while Hungary dropped from 2nd to 5th rank. Denmark remains on top.

The complete overview for the men's and women's competitions is available for download below.