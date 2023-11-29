Tickets go on sale for EHF FINAL4 Women 2024

Tickets will be available via the official shop, accessible at tickets.eurohandball.com.

The EHF FINAL4 Women 2024 will take place in the MVM Dome in Budapest on 1/2 June 2024.

It was this venue that last season broke the world record for attendance at a women’s handball match; 20,022 fans from across Europe attended the semi-final of FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria vs Team Esbjerg.

2024 also marks the event's 10-year anniversary edition. The first EHF FINAL4 Women was played on 3/4 May 2014, back then still in the Papp László Sportaréna, and it was Györi Audi ETO KC who took the title.

For the start of the 2024 sales only public tickets will be available, with no VIP tickets on sale.

The pricing for the tickets is as follows:

Category 1: 71,900 HUF (approximately €188)

Category 2: 54,900 HUF (approximately €144)

Category 3: 40,900 HUF (approximately €107)

Category 4: 24,900 HUF (approximately €65)

Category 5: 11,900 HUF (approximately €31)

With a huge demand for tickets expected, make sure you don’t miss out on this chance to witness some of the best in women’s handball by securing your spot in Budapest!

The EHF and EHF Marketing strongly advise fans not to purchase tickets from third-party vendors but only via the official EHF channels.