Play-off times set as race to title continues

The knockout stage for the EHF Champions League Women 2021/22 will begin in Slovenia, with the throw-off times for the six play-off games now set. The first tie to throw off in this stage will be Krim Mercator Ljubljana versus FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria at 16:00 CET on Saturday 26 March.

Later on Saturday, BV Borussia 09 Dortmund will host Metz Handball at 18:00 CET. Then on Sunday 27 March, the first leg of the play-offs will conclude with Odense versus Brest Bretagne Handball at 16:00 CEST.

The following weekend sees exactly the same scenario for the reverse fixtures, in terms of starting times – FTC will host Krim at 16:00 CEST on Saturday 2 April to decide the first of the quarter-finalists joining those directly qualified. After that, all the action goes to France, with Metz at home to Dortmund at 18:00 CEST on Saturday and Brest hosting Odense at 16:00 CEST on Sunday 3 April.

The winners of each play-off tie will be determined based on the aggregate final scores in each encounter. Should the final aggregate score be level, the victors will be determined based on which side scores most goals in the away leg.

As the top-ranked sides in their respective groups, Team Esbjerg, Györi Audi ETO KC and Vipers Kristiansand qualified directly for the quarter-finals.

With the suspension of Russian teams from the competition, CSM Bucuresti also joined the quarter-final lineup as they were awarded an automatic win against their intended opponents CSKA. In addition, as Rostov-Don – second placed in group A – will not play the quarter-final, the winner of the Dortmund versus Metz play-off will qualify directly for the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest.

EHF Champions League Women play-offs schedule

First leg

Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) – Saturday 26 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) vs Metz Handball (FRA) – Saturday 26 March, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) – Sunday 27 March, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

Second leg