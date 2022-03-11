Five takeaways from the EHF Champions League Men group phase

16 teams on the starting line, 14 rounds,106 games played, and here we are now – the EHF Champions League group phase is over.

While Aalborg, Kiel, Kielce and Barça have qualified for the quarter-finals, eight teams will face each other in the play-offs in order to determine who will join the eight best sides in Europe in 2021/22.

But before that, we take a look at what happened during the group phase.

Aalborg: not a one-hit wonder

One might have thought that the Danish side’s presence at the EHF FINAL4 last season was down to luck or one incredible season. Well, some might have to think again, as Aalborg have already made it to the quarter-finals again.

They managed to do it by finishing first in group A, defeating Kiel once and Montpellier twice along the way – two former Champions League winners.

If coach Stefan Madsen and his boys keep going like that, there is a real chance we might see them in Cologne again at the end of the season.

No team undefeated

In the past seasons, we often saw a team finish the group phase without conceding any defeats. In 2021, Barça made it all the way to the title without losing a single game. This will not be the case this season, as Aalborg conceded three defeats already, while Kielce, who finished first in group B, had four.

The competition has been very tight since the outset, and it is hard to pick any favourites. And that is reflected in the results, as almost every team has had the opportunity to beat every other.