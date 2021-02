Play-offs schedule confirmed

The road to Budapest and this season's DELO EHF FINAL4 is set and now the EHF has confirmed the schedule for the play-offs.

16 teams will compete in the opening knockout round with the first leg taking place on 6/7 March and the second leg on 13/14 March.

All 16 matches will be streamed live on EHFTV and extensive coverage before, during and after the round can be found on eurohandball.com and the EHF Champions League's social media accounts.

First leg

SCM Ramnicu Valcea vs SCM Bucuresti

Saturday 6 March at 16:00 CET

RK Krim Mercator vs CSKA

Saturday 6 March at 16:00 CET

HC Podravka Vegeta vs Rostov-Don

Saturday 6 March at 16:00 CET

Vipers Kristiansand vs Odense Handbold

Saturday 6 March at 18:00 CET

SG BBM Bietigheim vs Györi Audi ETO KC

Sunday 7 March at 14:00 CET

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund vs Metz Handball

Sunday 7 March at 14:00 CET

Buducnost vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

Sunday 7 March at 16:00 CET

Team Esbjerg vs Brest Bretagne Handball

Sunday 7 March at 16:00 CET

Second leg

CSKA vs RK Krim Mercator

Saturday 13 March at 16:00 CET

CSM Bucuresti vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea

Saturday 13 March at 16:00 CET

Györi Audi ETO KC vs SG BBM Bietigheim

Saturday 13 March at 16:00 CET

Metz Handball vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund

Saturday 13 March at 18:00 CET

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs Buducnost

Saturday 13 March at 18:00 CET

Brest Bretagne Handball vs Team Esbjerg

Sunday 14 March at 14:00 CET

Rostov-Don vs HC Podravka Vegeta

Sunday 14 March at 14:00 CET

Odense Handbold vs Vipers Kristiansand

Sunday 14 March at 16:00 CET