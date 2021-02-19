EHF Champions League
Vardar and Elverum battle for table ranking
A rescheduled EHF Champions League Men game to be played on Sunday between HC Vardar and Elverum will see a battle for positioning in group A, as both teams aim to climb the table.
GROUP A
HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) vs Elverum Handball (NOR)
Sunday 21 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV.com
- this is a rescheduled game from round 2
- both teams lost on Thursday: Vardar in Szeged (33:34) and Elverum in Kielce (29:39)
- Elverum are currently ranked seventh in the group, with four points, while Vardar are last with three
- both teams still have at least three games to play and can hope to catch up with Porto, currently ranked sixth with eight points
- this game will be the first ever in European competitions between the sides