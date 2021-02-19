20210218 Szeged Vardar4
EHF Champions League

Vardar and Elverum battle for table ranking

EHF / Kevin Domas19 February 2021, 11:20

A rescheduled EHF Champions League Men game to be played on Sunday between HC Vardar and Elverum will see a battle for positioning in group A, as both teams aim to climb the table.

GROUP A
HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) vs Elverum Handball (NOR)
Sunday 21 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV.com

  • this is a rescheduled game from round 2
  • both teams lost on Thursday: Vardar in Szeged (33:34) and Elverum in Kielce (29:39)
  • Elverum are currently ranked seventh in the group, with four points, while Vardar are last with three
  • both teams still have at least three games to play and can hope to catch up with Porto, currently ranked sixth with eight points
  • this game will be the first ever in European competitions between the sides
