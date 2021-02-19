Teaching materials for beach handball referees published

The EHF’s Beach Handball Commission has released guidelines for refereeing at European beach handball events.

The guidelines are relevant for all of the EHF’s beach handball competitions, as well as throughout this year for EHF Member Federations and can be accessed here.

The EHF Beach Handball Commission, with support from EHF Beach Handball Officials Jiri Opava, Ivica Botincan and Dario Rupčić, have chosen 31 video clips. The videos have been selected from the Women’s and Men’s Beach Handball EURO and Champions Cup in 2019 in order to specify EHF beach handball refereeing guidelines in six key areas: 6m decisions, defence – block, suspension, direct disqualification, offensive play and shoot-out.

The EHF’s beach handball referee experts have provided their advice and opinions on each clip to help users understand every situation shown in the teaching materials.

It must be understood that all video scenes are shown for educational purposes only.

To watch all the clips, click here.