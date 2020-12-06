Play the official mobile game of Women’s EHF EURO 2020

It's throw time! The official mobile game of the Women's EHF EURO 2020 has arrived and is now available to download straight to your mobile phone.

The challenge is simple: challenge your family and friends and guide your favourite team to the top of the leaderboard by scoring goals and saving shots from the penalty spot.

There are two modes to play, a time-based challenge where you need to score more goals than your opponent inside 60 seconds and a goal challenge where the first team to register 13 goals wins.

Game play couldn’t be easier, either – to shoot you just use your finger in the direction you want to throw the ball. Swiping left or right controls the goalkeeper.

So what are you waiting for? Download the game now on iOS and Android – and start earning your nation points! We’ll update the leaderboard and post the standings on our social media platforms throughout the course of the tournament.