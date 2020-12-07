Norway and Krim top the EURO Champions League ranking

Record EHF EURO champions Norway and 2018 silver medallists Russia have the highest number of DELO EHF Champions League stars in their squad list at the Women’s EHF EURO 2020, while RK Krim Mercator and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria top the club ranking.

Nearly half of all the players on court at the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 – 121 out of 253 – are currently signed by the 16 EHF Champions League clubs. That means 48.9 per cent of all players or an average of 7.56 per team are currently playing in the Champions League.

The only Norwegian players not currently playing for a Champions League club are Camilla Herrem (Sola) and Stine Skogrand (Herning-Ikast).

Germany have the highest ever number of players from Champions League clubs at this year’s tournament.

Hungary are the only team with players only from their own domestic league, while 15 of the 16 Russian and Romanian players also play for domestic clubs. On the other hand, not a single Serbian plays for a Serbian club.

Denmark have the biggest variety of Champions League clubs represented in their squad list with seven, ahead of Montenegro, France and Netherlands, each with six.

Croatia do not have any of their regular Podravka players in their squad, due to Covid-19. Romania and Serbia are also missing players as a result of the coronavirus.

Slovenian club Krim tops the ranking when it comes to clubs with the most players represented, followed by Hungary’s FTC and France’s Brest.

Romania’s Valcea and Croatia’s Podravka are the only Champions League clubs with no players currently representing their country – and in contrast to previous years, all Champions League clubs are represented at the EHF EURO.

DELO EHF Champions League players by nations at the Women's EHF EURO 2020

(number of players/number of different Champions League clubs)

14/4: Norway

13/3: Russia

12/6: France

12/5: Germany

12/4: Slovenia

11/6: Netherlands

11/6: Montenegro

9/7: Denmark

7/2: Hungary

7/4: Serbia

6/4: Spain

3/2: Romania

2/2: Sweden

1/1: Croatia

1/1 Czech Republic

0: Poland

Women's EHF EURO 2020 players at DELO EHF Champions League clubs:

11 players from 4 countries: RK Krim Mercator (8 SLO/1 FRA/1 MNE/1 SRB)

10/3: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (7 HUN/2 GER/1 NED)

10/6: Brest Bretagne Handball (5 FRA/1 DEN/1 MNE/1 SLO/ 1 SWE/1 SRB)

9/4: SG BBM Bietigheim (6 GER/1 DEN/1 NOR/1 NED)

9/4: Györi Audi ETO KC (3 FRA/3 NOR/2 HUN/1 DEN)

8/6: CSM Bucuresti (2 ROU/2 SLO/1 FRA/ 1 MNE/1 ESP/1 NED)

8/4: Rostov-Don (5 RUS/1 FRA/1 SWE/1 SRB)

8/4: SCM Ramnicu Valcea (3 ESP/3 SRB/1 MNE/1 GER)

8/2: CSKA (7 RUS/1 DEN)

7/3: Team Esbjerg (5 NOR/1 DEN/1 ESP)

7/3 BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (5 NED/2 GER/1 ESP)

8/3: Buducnost (6 MNE/1 RUS/1 SRB)

6/6: Metz Handball (1 FRA/1 DEN/1 SLO/ 1 NED/1 CRO/1 GER)

6/2: Vipers Kristiansand (5 NOR/1 CZE)

5/2: Odense Håndbold (3 DEN/2 NED)

2/2: HC Podravka Vegeta (1 MNE/1 ROU)