The Men’s EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers are set to resume with matches of rounds 3 and 4 as well as a number of initially postponed matches in the first week of January.

The EHF here releases updates to the playing schedules for all groups for which postponements or rescheduled matches have been announced.

Group 1:

Due to the restrictions put in place by the Belgium government, national team activities are currently not possible. Therefore, matches of the Belgium team in rounds 2 to 4 have been postponed to a later date.

France vs Belgium will take place on Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Greece vs France will take place on Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Group 2:

Bosnia Herzegovina vs Austria will take place on Monday, 8 March 2021

Group 3:

The home and away matches between the Faroe Islands and the Czech Republic scheduled for 6 January and 9 January, respectively, have been postponed to a later date. The EHF together with the national federations concerned will coordinate possible new playing dates as soon as possible.

Group 4:

Israel vs Lithuania will take place on Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Israel vs Iceland will take place on Thursday, 11 March 2021

Lithuania vs Israel will take place on Sunday, 14 March 2021

Iceland vs Israel will take place on Sunday, 2 May 2021

Group 5:

Slovenia vs Poland will take place on Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Turkey vs Slovenia will take place on Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Poland vs Netherlands will take place on Saturday, 13 March 2021

Group 6:

Belarus vs Italy will take place on Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Norway vs Latvia will take place on Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Latvia vs Belarus will take place on Saturday, 13 March 2021

Group 8:

The home and away matches between Montenegro and Sweden scheduled for 6 January and 9 January, respectively, have been postponed to a later date. The EHF together with the national federations concerned will coordinate possible new playing dates as soon as possible.

EHF EURO Cup:

The match between Spain and Croatia scheduled for 9 January has been postponed to a later date. The EHF together with the national federations concerned will coordinate possible new playing dates as soon as possible.