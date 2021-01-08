Derby in Turkey to open road to quarter-final
The EHF European Cup Women resumes this weekend as the Last 16 action starts in Turkey.
It will be a déjà vu for Yalikavaksports Club, as they face a national derby for the second straight round, this time taking on Muratpasa Belediyesi SK on Sunday at 13:00 CET.
The second leg of this all-Turkish duel is scheduled for next week Sunday (17 January).
- the Last 16 includes one more national derby - in Spain, where Club Balonmano Elche are set to take on Club Balonmano Atletico Guardes
- this tie will be contested over one match, to be played next week Sunday, as the Elche team are currently in quarantine following positive Covid-19 tests
- five other Last 16 ties will all be played as double-headers next week
- DHS Slavia Praha are already through to the quarter-final after their opponents, SPONO Eagle from Switzerland, had to withdraw amid restrictions due to anti-coronavirus measures
- the quarter-final is scheduled for 13 and 20 February 2021
Second straight derbies for Elche and Yalikavakspor
In the previous round, Elche eliminated fellow Spanish side KH-7. BM Granollers, winning both legs: 26:22 and 30:24.
At the same competition stage, Yalikavakspor met another Turkish side, Izmir BSB SK, and also advanced after claiming two victories: 30:26 and 31:22.
Spain has two more teams still in the competition, but they were not drawn against each other.
Rocasa Gran Canaria will travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina for a double-header against HZRK Grude, while Rincon Fertilidad Malaga will host two matches against ZRK Naisa Nis from Serbia next weekend.