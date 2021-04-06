Battles to make major breakthrough in Aalborg and Brest

Like PSG and Barca, THW Kiel and Veszprém are the big favourites to progress from the play-offs after their clear away victories in the first leg.

It is a much tighter affair in Poland as Kielce hope to defend their narrow lead at home to Nantes.

Hard-fought first legs mean Aalborg vs Porto and Brest vs Motor are too close to call as all four teams hunt their first trip to the quarter-finals.

MOTW: Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs FC Porto (POR)

Wednesday 7 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

First leg: 29:32

Porto won the first leg on home soil, 32:29

Aalborg won three of their six home games this season in the Champions League – defeating Zagreb, Nantes and HC Motor

on the other hand, Porto's only victory in six away games in the group phase was against Elverum (38:31)

Aalborg beat Holstebro 34:30 last weekend in the Danish league, while Porto had no game scheduled

the winner of this tie will play against Flensburg or Zagreb in the quarter-finals

THW Kiel (GER) vs MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN)

Wednesday 7 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

First leg: 33:28

Kiel's 33:28 victory in the first leg was not only a huge step towards the quarter-finals, but also their first win at Szeged since 2011

Kiel have eliminated Szeged in the knockout stage three times: in the 2014/15 quarter-finals and Last 16 in 2015/16 and 2017/18

Kiel have won all four previous home matches against Szeged by at least seven goals – the overall head-to-read record is six victories for Kiel and three for Szeged

Szeged’s Joan Cañellas and new arrival Marko Vujin previously played for Kiel

both sides are ranked second in their domestic leagues; Kiel are one point below Flensburg in Germany, while Szeged are nine points below Veszprém in Hungary

the winners will face PSG or Celje in the quarter-finals

Lomza Vive Kielce (POR) vs HBC Nantes (FRA)

Wednesday 7 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

First leg: 25:24

with six goals, Alex Dujshebaev top-scored in the Polish side's precious 25:24 win in France in the first leg

in all competitions, only one team has won in Kielce this season: SG Flensburg Handewitt, who won 31:28 in the last round of the group phase

Nantes have won three and lost three away games in this season's Champions League

Nantes' game against Saint-Raphaël in the domestic league last weekend was postponed

Kielce had no domestic game scheduled last weekend

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs HC PPD Zagreb (CRO)

The matches have been called off. Further information can be found here.

Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs HC Vardar 1961 (MKD)

Thursday 8 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

First leg: 41:27

Veszprém’s 41:27 victory in the first leg at Skopje was the biggest win in the Last 16 since Kielce’s 41:17 victory against Rhein-Neckar Löwen in 2018

this result was also Veszprém's biggest victory against Vardar and their ninth win in 12 matches against the North Macedonian side

five current Veszprém players have previously played for Vardar: Vuko Borozan, Dejan Manaskov, Jorge Maqueda, Rogerio Moraes and Daniil Shishkarev

Vardar wings Timur Dibirov (64 goals) and Ivan Cupic (60 goals) are among the EHF Champions League Men's top 12 scorers, while Petar Nenadic (57 goals) is Veszprém’s top scorer

if no miracle occurs, after five years and two Champions League trophies, Croatian right wing Ivan Cupic will play his last European game in a Vardar shirt before he returns to Zagreb

Veszprém lead the Hungarian league after 18 victories and one draw

the winners of this duel will face Nantes or Kielce

HC Meshkov Brest (BLR) vs HC Motor (UKR)

Thursday 8 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

First leg: 30:32

the winners of this tie on Thursday will make history: they will clinch their first ever quarter-final berth in the EHF Champions League

Motor's 32:30 victory in Ukraine was their first against Meshkov in the EHF Champions League after two defeats

Meshkov only lost once at home in the group phase – against group winners Flensburg – but they beat teams such as PSG and Kielce

on the other hand, Motor proved their away strength with victories at Nantes, Celje and Zagreb

four Belarusian players in the Motor squad will play on home soil on Thursday: Maxim Babichev, Biachaslau Bokhan, Barys Pukhouski and goalkeeper Ivan Moroz

Bokhan (70 goals) is currently the third best scorer in the competition; Brest right wing Mikita Vailupau (67 goals) is ranked fourth

the aggregate winners will face Barcelona or Elverum in the quarter-finals

Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) vs RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO)

Thursday 8 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

First leg: 37:24