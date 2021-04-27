Playing times set for EHF Finals Women

Mark your calendars for some unmissable handball on 8 and 9 May as the EHF Finals Women takes place for the first time in Baia Mare, Romania.

The playing times for all four matches have now been set, with the host club CS Minaur Baia Mare taking on Nantes Atlantique Handball in the opening game at 14:45 CEST, followed by Siófok KC vs Herning-Ikast Handbold at 18:00 CEST.

The throw-off times are repeated on Sunday with the 3rd Placement match getting the hunt for medals underway before the first winners of the European League Women will be decided at 18:00 CEST.

All four matches will be streamed live on EHFTV and will be covered extensively on eurohandball.com and the EHF European League's social media channels.

Saturday 8 May

Nantes Atlantique Handball vs CS Minaur Baia Mare - 14:45 CEST

Siófok KC vs Herning-Ikast Handbold - 18:00 CEST

Sunday 9 May

3rd Placement match - 14:45 CEST

Final - 18:00 CEST