EHF European League

Playing times set for EHF Finals Women

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation27 April 2021, 10:00

Mark your calendars for some unmissable handball on 8 and 9 May as the EHF Finals Women takes place for the first time in Baia Mare, Romania.

The playing times for all four matches have now been set, with the host club CS Minaur Baia Mare taking on Nantes Atlantique Handball in the opening game at 14:45 CEST, followed by Siófok KC vs Herning-Ikast Handbold at 18:00 CEST.

The throw-off times are repeated on Sunday with the 3rd Placement match getting the hunt for medals underway before the first winners of the European League Women will be decided at 18:00 CEST.

All four matches will be streamed live on EHFTV and will be covered extensively on eurohandball.com and the EHF European League's social media channels.

Saturday 8 May
Nantes Atlantique Handball vs CS Minaur Baia Mare - 14:45 CEST
Siófok KC vs Herning-Ikast Handbold - 18:00 CEST

Sunday 9 May
3rd Placement match - 14:45 CEST
Final - 18:00 CEST

