Media accreditation for top club events opens

For the first time in history, the EHF club season will culminate in May and June 2021 with four prestigious tournaments taking place in four different venues in Romania, Hungary and Germany.

The EHF Media and Communications Department is launching the accreditation procedure for all four events at the same time and requests from media representatives are now being accepted.

Written and online media, photographers, TV and radio representatives can submit their request for accreditation via the online form below.

Click here to enter the media accreditation page

Requests can only be made online. Email requests will not be processed.

EHF FINALS Women – 8/9 May 2021, Sala Polivalenta Lascar Pana, Baia Mare

Deadline: Sunday 2 May 2021

EHF FINALS Men – 22/23 May 2021, SAP Arena, Mannheim

Deadline: Wednesday 12 May 2021

DELO EHF FINAL4 – 29/30 May 2021, Papp Lászlo Budapest Sportarena

Deadline: Monday 17 May 2021

EHF FINAL4 Men – 12/13 June 2021, LANXESS arena, Cologne

Deadline: Monday 31 May 2021

Criteria for applications

The EHF applies strict criteria for the issuing of media accreditations and will only accept requests from professional media representatives working at the events for a recognised media outlet.

Media representatives, and in particular freelancers, may also be asked to provide additional evidence of their work and previous coverage of handball events.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, media operations have undergone a significant change. There will only be a limited number of places available for both written and photographers.

All accredited media representatives will be kept up to date through regular email updates.

Post-match procedures

Following the EHF Hygiene Concept, it is not foreseen that the physical presence in the mixed zone will be permitted. However and where possible, the mixed zone will take place but will be conducted online via video conferencing tools. It is planned that post-match press conferences will be streamed and accredited media will be allowed to ask questions.

More detailed information about the procedures in place will follow after closing the accreditation process of each event.

Photographers

There will only be a limited number of photographer positions behind the goals for each match. Where necessary, positions will be allocated.

Based on the requirements and the developments of the health situations, the EHF reserves the right to amend the approaches as outlined.

Online accreditation

In addition to applying for a regular on-site accreditation for some of the tournaments, media representatives can apply for an online accreditation which allows participating in the event, i.e. the virtual mixed zone, without travelling to the venues.

For this online accreditation, the same criteria as for on-site accreditations apply. Media representatives, who have been granted an off-site accreditation, will be provided with the necessary access to follow mixed zone procedures and press conferences online. Additional details will be communicated in due course.

Travelling to venues

It is highly recommended that all media representatives wishing to cover the final tournaments on-site, get familiar with possible local and international travel restrictions.

Follow online

The latest news and information on all four tournaments can be found on the official website at www.eurohandball.com and the EHF Champions League and the EHF European League social media channels.