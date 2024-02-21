DAY REVIEW: Plock and Zagreb near play-offs with key wins
HC Zagreb emerged as the big winners on the opening day of round 12 in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. Winning the Match of the Week at Trondheim with a clear score of 34:25, the Croatian side now have one foot in the play-offs, being three points ahead of Kolstad. In the same group B constellation, Orlen Wisla Plock took a significant step towards the next stage of the competition by beating Montpellier in a defensive battle. Aalborg (against Szeged) and Magdeburg (at Celje) completed the line-up of victors on Wednesday.
It was amazing to get an opportunity and take it. Also, we could really feel the momentum in the middle of the first half. Even though we were down at half-time, we had a good feeling for the second half.
The first half was amazing for us; we played very well and controlled the game. Aalborg struggled a lot to find good opportunities to get a hold of the game. The first 15 minutes of the second half were also very good, even though they put a lot of pressure on us. In the end, it comes down to the small things, and they got some important saves.
We played against a good team, a mix of young and experienced players, but their tactical game was much better than ours tonight. We made a lot of technical mistakes, both in attack and in defence. So congratulations to Zagreb; they were better than us.
My players were great and deserved the win today. They had an amazing attitude, and I am proud of the way they behaved.
The second half is the way we want to play. We can take a lot of positives from the game. Again, a few mistakes too many, but in that 10 minutes in the second half, we showed we can play with European Champions.
In the second half, Celje kept coming back. But in the last part of the game, we were able to break them with our high pace. This is a very important competition for us, and we are really happy with the win.
Great teamwork led us to control the game and secure 2 points, boosting our morale significantly. Many thanks to the fans for creating an amazing atmosphere today.
Wisla played a great match today. Despite giving our all in a reduced lineup, we made too many mistakes in attack and couldn't secure the win. Marcel Jastrzebski deserves credit for his outstanding performance.