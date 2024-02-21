DAY REVIEW: Plock and Zagreb near play-offs with key wins

MOTW: Kolstad Handball (NOR) vs HC Zagreb (CRO) 25:34 (10:18)

They had beaten Paris, Kiel, and Szeged at home before, but currently, Kolstad seems to be out of rhythm. It was the fourth defeat in a row for Sander Sagosen & Co. – and it could have been a crucial one in the race for the last play-off spot in this group: Like in the reverse fixture, when Zagreb took their clearest Champions League win since 2012 (31:20), the defence of the Croatian record champions was outstanding, as their goalkeeper Matej Mandic was. Even without their key players Luka Lovre Klarica and Zvonimir Srna, Zagreb were fully dominant from the start until the end, first backed by the five goals each of Cuban Cuni Morales and Serb Milos Kos, who was awarded Player of the Match. Kolstad had high hopes for the MOTW but were brought down to earth when they trailed 8:18 right before the break. Even when their goalkeepers improved, the hosts had no chance against the perfectly adapted Zagreb side, which now leads by three points with only two rounds left. For Kolstad, it was the second biggest defeat in their short Champions League history after the 18:29 loss against Aalborg, and again on home ground.