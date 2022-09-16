Szikora: “Playing EHF Champions League is much more challenging”

After both sides won their openers last weekend, Sunday’s MOTW (live on EHFTV at 14:00 CEST) is already a crucial duel in the race for the play-off spots.

“We are in a good form at the moment. We know FTC well, and of course I have many emotions after playing such a long time for this club,” Melinda Szikora told eurohandball.com.

Szikora and Bietigheim are eager to extend their incredible winning run, as they are aiming for their 60th straight victory across all competitions.

“This series is really unbelievable. We did not lose any single match last season but playing EHF Champions League is of a different level and much more challenging,” the goalkeeper said.

“Probably we will lose some games in this tough group, but I don’t hope we lose many games – and especially not on Sunday. I am totally proud of what we achieved in the last 12 months.”

In 2013-19, Szikora wore the FTC shirt before moving to Hungarian league rivals Siófok KC. In her first season with her new club, they made it all the way to the inaugural final at the EHF Finals Women 2021 – but lost against Nantes.

The following year, Szikora made the final of the EHF European League again, this time with Bietigheim. They defeated hosts Viborg HK with a stunning performance in the final.

“We really had two tough matches in the final tournament against two Danish teams. But we did not only win both, we also took a lot of experience and confidence from this trophy. We now need both in the EHF Champions League,” Szikora said.