Plock shock PSG, Berlin book play-off ticket

Plock shock PSG, Berlin book play-off ticket

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
13 February 2025, 23:00

One Veszprém HC are the big winners of the first round of group A in 2025: The leaders did not only win at Bucharest, but extended the gap to the second position to five points, as previous runners-up Paris Saint-Germain Handball stumbled on Orlen Wisla Plock on home ground. Thanks to their hard-earned win against Eurofarm Pelister, Sporting CP are now second ranked. Besides, Füchse Berlin booked their ticket for the knock-out stage, beating Fredericia.

  • Orlen Wisla Plock caused the major sensation of round 11, taking their first EHF Champions League away win since November 2023, a 30:25 at Celje
  • The keys for their 31:28 victory at Paris was Plock’s defence, their patience in attack and 10 goals of Czech Tomas Piroch
  • 20 goals of Danish world champions Lasse Andersson and Mathias Gidsel paved Füchse Berlin’s way to leave Fredericia behind
  • Dinamo Bucuresti conceded their second straight home defeat – on the other hand, Veszprém took their tenth win in 11 matches, backed by strong goalkeeper Rodrigo Corrales
  • a clear improvement after the break was the base for Sporting CP’s finally clear win against Eurofarm Pelister to leapfrog PSG in the table

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

GROUP A
Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Fredericia Håndbold Klub (DEN) 36:29 (18:14)

Berlin’s international restart was anything but a walk in the park, as the final result does not fully reflect Fredericia’s strong performance. Just seven minutes before the end, the score stood at a tight 30:28. Ultimately, Berlin secured the win through the individual brilliance of Danish world champions Lasse Andersson (12 goals from 14 attempts) and Mathias Gidsel (eight goals, bringing his season total to 76). They also benefited from a strong performance by goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev, who not only made 11 saves but also scored into an empty net for 29:24.

The Danish runners-up stunned the hosts with a 5:2 lead early on. However, 23 minutes later, Füchse had turned the game around, leading 17:13, thanks to their Italian newcomer Leo Prantner (6 goals in his debut) and Andersson. After the break, Fredericia fought back, displaying solid defence and physical intensity, leveling the game again at 25:23. Even a 29:24 lead was not enough for Berlin to seal the win early, as the German runners-up made too many attacking errors in the closing stages. In the end, they secured their playoff ticket, while Gudmundur Gudmundsson’s side remains at the bottom of the group with three points.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250213 EHF CL FUX FHK 19 21 32
My first appearance in the Champions League felt very good, it has always been a dream for me to play in the Champions League. Today the dream came true. It was a pleasure here in Berlin in such a big arena. We won today and that’s even better.
Leo Prantner
Füchse right wing
20250213 EHF CL FUX FHK 19 42 00
We played very well for a long period in the game, especially in the first half we had a good defence even despite the 18 goals against us. Füchse have a really good attack. But also our attack was good so I am happy with a lot of things.
Gudmundur Gudmundsson
Fredericia coach

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs One Veszprém HC (HUN) 26:33 (13:18)

One Veszprém HC consolidated their top position with their sixth win in eight matches against Dinamo. Even without their top scorer, Nedim Remili, the Hungarian side remained unstoppable. Backed by 14 saves from goalkeeper Rodrigo Corrales, Veszprém capitalised on a 9:2 run after an 8:8 tie to take a five-goal lead into the break.

When Bucharest goalkeeper Vladimir Cupara hit his strongest form, the hosts closed the gap to 20:23. However, French winger and overall top scorer Hugo Descat took charge, netting crucial goals to secure a decisive 30:23 lead. Dinamo remain on ten points, while Veszprém claimed their tenth win in 11 matches.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250213 DINAMO Veszprem B4 2
Coach Davis told us that effort is very important and we tried to show as much of it as possible. We tried to win the game, believing that we can do it. We didn't win, but I am happy about the team and also myself. We put as much as was possible on the court and people were able to see that.
Calin Dedu
Dinamo line player
20250213 DINAMO Veszprem B2 1
It was special for me to be here after one year played in Bucharest. After national break it was important for us to start the game very strong, so from the first minute we showed that we want to win here and put the highest level of handball from the first minute.
Luka Cindric
One Veszprem centre back

Sporting CP (POR) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) 30:24 (14:13)

Sporting reinforced their home dominance with their sixth consecutive group-stage win in Lisbon, though, like in the reverse fixture in Bitola, it was a closely contested match. Eurofarm Pelister put on an impressive defensive display, limiting the Costa brothers to just seven goals combined. However, they could not contain Salvador Salvador, who led all scorers with eight goals.

Before half-time, Sporting only managed to pull ahead by more than two goals twice—at 11:8 and 12:9—and the same pattern continued into the second half. When Salvador Salvador struck to make it 21:17, the hosts seemed in control, but Eurofarm Pelister fought back, keeping the game competitive for a few more minutes. Ultimately, a double strike from Icelander Orri Freyr Þorkelsson extended the lead to 26:21, ending the Macedonian champions’ hopes of an upset in Lisbon. With this victory, Sporting leapfrogged PSG to take second place in the standings, while Eurofarm Pelister are now level with Plock on six points.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Jpm 20240213 SPORTINGCP EUROFARMPELISTER 23 (1)
It was a match more difficult than what the result shows. In the first half I felt the team tired, but we did our job on the defence and André [Kristensen] helped. We were lacking some consistency and that happened on the second half. Thanks to all the fans that are helping us on this long and successful path.
Ricardo Costa
Sporting CP coach
Jpm 20240213 SPORTINGCP EUROFARMPELISTER 28
Sporting CP played really solid. We were for 45 minutes inside the game, but we missed a lot of shots and it was very difficult for us mentally. We know we have to fix some things but we are on the road.
Raúl Alonso
Eurofarm Pelister coach

Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 28:31 (15:14)

10 was the magic number for Orlen Wisla Plock! After nine consecutive defeats against PSG, the Polish champions finally broke the streak in style, securing a historic victory in Paris. Goalkeeper Victor Hallgrimsson stepped up when it mattered most, making 12 crucial saves, particularly in crunch time. Meanwhile, Czech sharpshooter Tomas Piroch was on fire, scoring 10 goals from 12 attempts.

From 17:18 onward—with the exception of a brief tie at 23:23 - Plock remained in the lead, ultimately sealing the win when Gergö Fazekas made it 28:24 in the 56th minute. Plock’s defence adapted perfectly to PSG’s attack, frustrating the hosts. Paris, initially shocked by a 4:8 deficit, turned the game around but could never regain control in the closing stages, as Plock’s defensive wall stood firm.

Despite Luc Steins and Ferran Solé each scoring seven goals for PSG, it was not enough to prevent their second consecutive home defeat, following their 34:37 loss to Berlin before the break.

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Thursday's action in Round 11

20250213 EHF CL FUX FHK 20 16 20A
Heiko Voigt / Foto Lächler
20250213 EHF CL FUX FHK 19 21 10
Heiko Voigt / Foto Lächler
20250213 DINAMO Veszprem B5 2
Mihai Neacsu
20250213 EHF CL FUX FHK 20 12 01
Heiko Voigt / Foto Lächler
20250213 EHF CL FUX FHK 20 21 16A
Heiko Voigt / Foto Lächler
Jpm 20240213 SPORTINGCP EUROFARMPELISTER 25
Sporting CP
Jpm 20240213 SPORTINGCP EUROFARMPELISTER 26
Sporting CP
Jpm 20240213 SPORTINGCP EUROFARMPELISTER 31
Sporting CP
Jpm 20240213 SPORTINGCP EUROFARMPELISTER 23
Sporting CP
S3O6472
Team Pics / PSG
M0U7664
Team Pics / PSG
S3O6567
Team Pics / PSG

Main photo: © Team Pics / PSG

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250118 Flamesbensheim Berabera Hurst 31 (1)
Previous Article Group phase heating up with intriguing battles in Norway and Germany

Latest news

More News