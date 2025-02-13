Plock shock PSG, Berlin book play-off ticket
One Veszprém HC are the big winners of the first round of group A in 2025: The leaders did not only win at Bucharest, but extended the gap to the second position to five points, as previous runners-up Paris Saint-Germain Handball stumbled on Orlen Wisla Plock on home ground. Thanks to their hard-earned win against Eurofarm Pelister, Sporting CP are now second ranked. Besides, Füchse Berlin booked their ticket for the knock-out stage, beating Fredericia.
My first appearance in the Champions League felt very good, it has always been a dream for me to play in the Champions League. Today the dream came true. It was a pleasure here in Berlin in such a big arena. We won today and that’s even better.
We played very well for a long period in the game, especially in the first half we had a good defence even despite the 18 goals against us. Füchse have a really good attack. But also our attack was good so I am happy with a lot of things.
Coach Davis told us that effort is very important and we tried to show as much of it as possible. We tried to win the game, believing that we can do it. We didn't win, but I am happy about the team and also myself. We put as much as was possible on the court and people were able to see that.
It was special for me to be here after one year played in Bucharest. After national break it was important for us to start the game very strong, so from the first minute we showed that we want to win here and put the highest level of handball from the first minute.
It was a match more difficult than what the result shows. In the first half I felt the team tired, but we did our job on the defence and André [Kristensen] helped. We were lacking some consistency and that happened on the second half. Thanks to all the fans that are helping us on this long and successful path.
Sporting CP played really solid. We were for 45 minutes inside the game, but we missed a lot of shots and it was very difficult for us mentally. We know we have to fix some things but we are on the road.