Plock shock PSG, Berlin book play-off ticket

GROUP A

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Fredericia Håndbold Klub (DEN) 36:29 (18:14)

Berlin’s international restart was anything but a walk in the park, as the final result does not fully reflect Fredericia’s strong performance. Just seven minutes before the end, the score stood at a tight 30:28. Ultimately, Berlin secured the win through the individual brilliance of Danish world champions Lasse Andersson (12 goals from 14 attempts) and Mathias Gidsel (eight goals, bringing his season total to 76). They also benefited from a strong performance by goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev, who not only made 11 saves but also scored into an empty net for 29:24.

The Danish runners-up stunned the hosts with a 5:2 lead early on. However, 23 minutes later, Füchse had turned the game around, leading 17:13, thanks to their Italian newcomer Leo Prantner (6 goals in his debut) and Andersson. After the break, Fredericia fought back, displaying solid defence and physical intensity, leveling the game again at 25:23. Even a 29:24 lead was not enough for Berlin to seal the win early, as the German runners-up made too many attacking errors in the closing stages. In the end, they secured their playoff ticket, while Gudmundur Gudmundsson’s side remains at the bottom of the group with three points.