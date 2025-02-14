Herning and Oslo tickets for Men's EHF EURO 2026 on sale

From 10:00 CET on Friday 14 February 2025, tickets are available for a host of games in both Herning in Denmark and Oslo in Norway. Both regular and public VIP tickets are on sale.

For games in Norway, fans can buy two-day tickets which cover all four matches from one round in both groups C and D. Co-hosts Norway will play in group C, while the Faroe Islands will play in group D if they can secure their ticket for the final tournament.

For games in Herning, featuring Olympic silver medallists Germany (if qualified) in group A and co-hosts and world champions Denmark in group B, tickets are available for all matchdays in both the preliminary round and the main round.

There are some standing tickets left for the semi-finals, but no tickets for the final are currently available.

The ticket release adds to those already available for matches in Sweden (Kristianstad and Malmö).

Tickets for Men's EHF EURO 2026 matches are now available on the official ticket website: tickets.eurohandball.com/men2026.

The Men's EHF EURO 2026 takes place from 15 January to 1 February 2026. Preliminary matches will be played in Herning, Malmö, Kristianstad and Oslo, with the main round in Herning and Malmö and the final weekend in Herning.

