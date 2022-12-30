Podravka ready for European breakthrough

Main facts:

head coach Željko Babic is enjoying his first stint in women's handball, after previously coaching Meshkov Brest, Gorenje Velenje, Eurofarm Pelister and Croatia's men’s national team

Ana Panzda (AUT) and Iryna Stelmakh (UKR) are the only non-Croatian players in Podravka's squad

last season's leading names like Dijana Mugoša, Yuliya Dumanska, Bianca Maria Bazaliu and Selena Miloševic left the club

Podravka lost against Lokomotiva in a direct battle for the Croatian crown last season but won the Croatian Cup for the 24th time

the Croatian club qualified for the group phase after eliminating MKS Zaglebie Lubin 50:48 on aggregate after a penalty shoot-out in qualification round 3

Most important question: Can Podravka leave their mark on the EHF European League Women?

Podravka Vegeta has been the first name in Croatian women's handball for the last 30 years. The EHF Champions League 1995/96 winners left their mark in 26 subsequent European seasons, trying to reclaim former glory. After failing to secure another season in the top-tier competition, the club turned to domestic players who already proven talents. Building the team started last season and concluded with three more signings from Lokomotiva Zagreb: Andrea Šimara, Lucija Bešen and Dora Kalaus.

The Croatian club started their EHF European League journey in qualification round 3 against MKS Zaglebie Lubin. After two tied matches, a place in the group phase was decided through penalties – and Podravka were the lucky ones. After some help from goalkeeper Lucija Bešen, Podravka will welcome yet another European competition in their hall in Koprivnica.

"We are satisfied and happy that we qualified for the group stage, and these six games will mean a lot to us for the development of our game. We need to develop individual skills but also our team play. We have a young team with great energy and we are looking forward to these matches. We're going to do our best in every game against great teams," said head coach Željko Babic.

Podravka Vegeta rely on a young squad with an average of 23.5 years and will face Nykøbing Falster Håndbold, who eliminated last season's finalists Viborg in qualification round 3, DVSC Schaeffler and Sola HK in group C.

"The team is happiest when they can play European matches. This means a lot to us for the development of our team and our individual skills. This team is made up of Croatian players who are young and achieve their first minutes on the European handball scene. We are expecting great and tough games, and we are happy to continue with European competitions,” said team captain Larissa Kalaus.

Under the spotlight: Tina Barišic



Tina Barišic was the team's top scorer in qualification round 3 and is their second top scorer in the domestic championship. The young left back moved to Koprivnica in January 2022 and proved to be one to watch for the future of the club.

Barišic started playing handball when she was five in her hometown Knin, and she played for Ivanic-Grad and Umag before joining Podravka. She can add great value to the team as a versatile player who can play in all back positions and give her best in defence.



How they rate themselves

Podravka Vegeta will play against Danish, Hungarian and Norwegian opponents in group C, which is not an easy challenge, but the Croatian side believe they can play against anyone. Sola HK are already known to Croatian fans after facing Lokomotiva Zagreb in last season’s group phase, while Nykøbing Falster and DVSC Schaeffler are coming from top domestic championships.

"We have strong opponents in group C – Sola from Norway, Nykøbing from Denmark and Schaeffler from Hungary. In this moment it is hard to anticipate which team can be favourites, but we can give a small advantage in group C to Nykøbing for the group stage. If we have to choose between 16 teams, Danish team Ikast, who hold the first place in their domestic championship, could raise this season's European League title," said Larissa Kalaus about Podravka’s opponents.

What the numbers say

2 – the number of international players playing for Podravka Vegeta this season. Austrian-born centre back Ana Pandza and Iryna Stelmakh, a line player from Ukraine, are the only non-Croatian players in Podravka’s squad.

Did you know?

Željko Babic has previously been part of the EHF European League Men. He led Eurofarm Pelister in the last two seasons and reached the Last 16 both times.

Apart from Babic, Podravka Vegeta have one more well-known name: Ivan Stevanovic. The former Croatian goalkeeper with a bronze medal from EHF EURO 2016 is also having his first try in women's handball. After retirement, Stevanovic began as a goalkeeping coach with Croatia men's junior national team before joining Babic as part of Podravka's project.

Arrivals and departures

Arrivals: Ema Guskic (ZRK Bjelovar), Hannah Vuljak (Zrinski Cakovec), Katja Vukovic (ZRK Dugo Selo), Dora Kalaus (Lokomotiva Zagreb), Lucija Bešen (Lokomotiva Zagreb), Ana Pandza (Hypo Niederösterreich), Andrea Šimara (Lokomotiva Zagreb), Ivona Mrden (JKS Jaroslaw)

Departures: Dijana Mugoša (SCM Craiova), Andrea Pavkovic (SC witasek Ferlach), Gabriela Gudelj (Split 2010), Bianca Maria Bazaliu (Gloria Bistrita), Bojana Milic (HC Mioveni), Yuliya Dumanska (Gloria Bistrita), Selena Miloševic (ZRK Zrinski Cakovec), Ana Buljan (retirement), Korina Karlovcan (pregnant), Dziyana Ilyina (Gloria Buzau)

Past achievements

EHF European League Women:

Participations (including 2022/23 season): 1

EHF Champions League:

Winners (1): 1995/96

Runners-up (1): 1994/95

Semi-final (1): 1997/98

Other:

Champions Trophy: Winners: 1995/96

Cup Winners' Cup: Runners-up: 2004/05; Semi-final: 2007/08

EHF Cup: Runners-up: 2000/01, 2005/06

Croatian league: 26 titles (1993-2003, 2005-13, 2015-19, 2021)

Croatian Cup: 24 titles (1993-2004, 2006, 2008-13, 2015-17, 2019, 2022)