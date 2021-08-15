Poland defeat hosts in high-scoring final in Skopje

Poland denied North Macedonia the opportunity to claim a Men's 19 EHF Championship title on home court in Skopje. Poland beat the hosts 35:33 in a final that had no shortage of action from start to finish.

A similar number of goals were scored in the bronze medal match. Bosnia and Herzegovina had the upper hand towards the end of the first half, but Switzerland used what they had left in the tank to win by a solitary goal, 31:30.

FINAL

Poland vs North Macedonia 35:33 (17:17)

although Poland's winning margin was only two goals, they led by six goals (32:26) in the 55th minute

Pawel Krawczyk (Poland) and Marko Mitev (North Macedonia) both scored seven times

Poland's higher shot efficiency of 70 per cent made the difference in a high-scoring final

Poland deny North Macedonia home title

When Poland met North Macedonia in group A of the preliminary round on Thursday, the hosts earned a valuable 30:25 win. A repeat on Sunday would have been special for North Macedonia's players, but a polished attacking performance from Poland denied the hosts victory in the final.

With three players scoring six goals or more for Poland – Pawel Krawczyk, Dawid Molski and Jakub Bedzikowski – North Macedonia could not stop their opponents often enough. For Poland, who recorded a shot efficiency of more than 70 per cent in both halves, victory was assured when Molski's goal in the 55th minute gave them a 32:26 lead.

BRONZE MEDAL MATCH

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Switzerland 30:31 (19:18)

Switzerland trailed 19:16 in the first half but fought back to earn a narrow win and claim third place in North Macedonia

Noam Lepold netted nine times for Switzerland. Gian Attenhofer and Robin Henis (both six goals) also made significant scoring contributions

two players scored six goals for Bosnia and Herzegovina: Berin Keso and Ivano Pavlovic

Switzerland win bronze battle

Having won three matches from three played in group B, Switzerland's ambition was to play in the final on Sunday in Skopje. However, after a narrow loss against North Macedonia on Friday evening, they met Bosnia and Herzegovina in Sunday's bronze medal match.

Switzerland's loss against North Macedonia featured a total of 67 goals scored, and the bronze medal match against Bosnia and Herzegovina also had more than 60 goals. On this occasion, Switzerland came out on the right side of a high-scoring match that was only decided by one goal, despite the team incurring 11 two-minute suspensions.

Other result

Placement matches 5-7

Ukraine vs Greece 22:27 (11:11)

Final rankings

1st Poland

2nd North Macedonia

3rd Switzerland

4th Bosnia and Herzegovina

5th Greece

6th Ukraine

7th Georgia