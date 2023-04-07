Poland take control of World Championship destiny

The visitors to Bielsko-Biala scored the first goal of the match, but that would be their only lead throughout the sixty minutes.

Kosovo were still very much in the match in the eleventh minute with the score 6:5, but from then on Polish dominance ensued- particularly in defence - as they turned that score into a 17:6 advantage at the break.

With the hard work done in the first half, Poland were able to rotate the team in the second period to full effect, with all but one court player getting their name on the scoresheet.

Monika Kobylinska and Aleksandra Rosiak top scored with six goals apiece, while Leonora Demaj and Marigona Hajdari replied with five each for Kosovo.

Pristina will host the second leg on Wednesday 12 April (20:15 CEST) with only a remarkable Kosovar comeback preventing Poland booking their place in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.