Playing times for CL Men quarter-finals announced
The EHF Marketing has announced the playing time for the eagerly-awaited Machineseeker EHF Champions League Men Quarter-finals 1st and 2nd legs. Orlen Wisla Plock will throw off the action with their tie against German Bundesliga side SC Magdeburg on Wednesday, 10 May.
Quarter-final, 1st Leg
Wednesday, 10 May 2023
18:45 (CET)
Orlen Wisla Plock vs SC Magdeburg
Orlen Arena (Plock, POL)
20:45 (CET)
THW Kiel vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball
Wunderino Arena (Kiel, GER)
Thursday, 11 May 2023
18:45 (CET)
Telekom Veszprém HC vs Industria Kielce
Veszprém Arena (Veszprém, HUN)
20:45 (CET)
GOG vs Barça
Jyske Bank Arena (Odense, DEN)
Quarter-final, 2nd Leg
Wednesday, 17 May 2023
18:45 (CET)
SC Magdeburg vs Orlen Wisla Plock
GETEC Arena (Magdeburg, GER)
20:45 (CET)
Paris Saint-Germain Handball vs THW Kiel
Stade Pierre de Coubertin (Paris, FRA)
Thursday, 18 May 2023
18:45 (CET)
Industria Kielce vs Telekom Veszprém HC
M.O.S.I.R Hala Legionow (Kielce, POL)
20:45 (CET)
Barça vs GOG
Palau Blaugrana (Barcelona, ESP)
All matches will be streamed live on EHFTV.com (geo-blocking may apply; check your local TV listings) as well as coverage on eurohandball.com with a live blog and match reports. Fans can keep an eye on Instagram stories for some near-live footage of content in and around the matches.