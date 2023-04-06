Quarter-final, 1st Leg

Wednesday, 10 May 2023



18:45 (CET)

Orlen Wisla Plock vs SC Magdeburg

Orlen Arena (Plock, POL)



20:45 (CET)



THW Kiel vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball

Wunderino Arena (Kiel, GER)





Thursday, 11 May 2023



18:45 (CET)

Telekom Veszprém HC vs Industria Kielce

Veszprém Arena (Veszprém, HUN)

20:45 (CET)

GOG vs Barça

Jyske Bank Arena (Odense, DEN)



Quarter-final, 2nd Leg

Wednesday, 17 May 2023

18:45 (CET)

SC Magdeburg vs Orlen Wisla Plock

GETEC Arena (Magdeburg, GER)

20:45 (CET)

Paris Saint-Germain Handball vs THW Kiel

Stade Pierre de Coubertin (Paris, FRA)

Thursday, 18 May 2023

18:45 (CET)

Industria Kielce vs Telekom Veszprém HC

M.O.S.I.R Hala Legionow (Kielce, POL)

20:45 (CET)

Barça vs GOG

Palau Blaugrana (Barcelona, ESP)

All matches will be streamed live on EHFTV.com (geo-blocking may apply; check your local TV listings) as well as coverage on eurohandball.com with a live blog and match reports. Fans can keep an eye on Instagram stories for some near-live footage of content in and around the matches.