Poles triumph in final ebt tournament of the season

The final ebt tournament of the 2019/20 season saw both men’s and women’s teams from host nation Poland top the podium at the weekend.

The MZPR Beach Handball Open 2020 was the first ebt tournament hosted in Krakow and home advantage certainly counted as Polish teams defeated competition from Portugal and Croatia.

In the men’s event, BHT DAMY RADE INOWROCLAW took first place, the Poles coming out on top in the final against LX50 Handball from Portugal.

It was an all-Polish affair in the women’s competition, where BHT GRU JUKO JUKO Piotrków Trybunalski defeated Autoinwest SAS Gdansk.

With the competition taking place for the first time in Krakow, the event saw equipment and materials, including Sport-Transfer goals and Trial line system and balls, provided by the EHF development program.

With the ebt season now complete, attention now turns to the 2020/21 campaign. Registration for competitions will open in October – information on how to register will be released in due course.