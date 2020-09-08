DSC 0503
Beach Handball

Poles triumph in final ebt tournament of the season

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation08 September 2020, 09:00

The final ebt tournament of the 2019/20 season saw both men’s and women’s teams from host nation Poland top the podium at the weekend.

The MZPR Beach Handball Open 2020 was the first ebt tournament hosted in Krakow and home advantage certainly counted as Polish teams defeated competition from Portugal and Croatia.

In the men’s event, BHT DAMY RADE INOWROCLAW took first place, the Poles coming out on top in the final against LX50 Handball from Portugal.

It was an all-Polish affair in the women’s competition, where BHT GRU JUKO JUKO Piotrków Trybunalski defeated Autoinwest SAS Gdansk.

For further information on the tournament, including the full ranking, click here.

With the competition taking place for the first time in Krakow, the event saw equipment and materials, including Sport-Transfer goals and Trial line system and balls, provided by the EHF development program.

With the ebt season now complete, attention now turns to the 2020/21 campaign. Registration for competitions will open in October – information on how to register will be released in due course.

DSC 0042
DSC 0071
DSC 0077
DSC 0124
DSC 0160
DSC 0163
DSC 0194
DSC 0209
DSC 0279
DSC 0325
DSC 0364
DSC 0367
DSC 0399
DSC 0411
DSC 0414
DSC 0418
DSC 0430
DSC 0459
DSC 0478
DSC 0503
DSC 0514
DSC 0535
DSC 0542
DSC 0554
I Tjdpjvm X3
Previous Article Goal-setting analysed in new study
20200908 EL Draw
Next Article Danish teams in highlight matches for qualification round 2

Latest news

More News