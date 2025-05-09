"This final is a precious gift"

eurohandball.com: Why does your team deserve to be in the final?

Ismael Martínez González: "I think enthusiasm has been a determining factor in reaching this final. We enjoyed every single match we played and approached each one as if it were the last. From a sporting perspective, we played very well and I think we built our progression on a strong defence."

Ágúst Þór Jóhannsson: "My team has played very well. We have competed against strong teams along the way but have made it all the way to the finals, which is great."

eurohandball.com: Did you use any tactical weapons that surprised the opponents on the road to the final? Will Valur's/Porrino's playing strategy suit your team?

Ismael Martínez González: "The truth is that we have benefited from defensive transformations and the variability in our defensive systems. We have taken great care of every match and thoroughly analysed each opponent. The confidence of knowing our opponents has given us peace of mind in difficult moments. As for the strategy, I think Valur are a wonderful team, with a remarkably similar playing style to ours, with many players who can disrupt one-against-one situation and are very direct. It will be an extremely difficult final between two teams that have a noticeably clear model."

Ágúst Þór Jóhannsson: "We always play our game — but with a minor change depending on the opponents. It is difficult to say anything about Porrino, but we aware of the fact that the team is extraordinarily strong with skilful players. We need to show our best side to win."

eurohandball.com: Could you name key players who are able to decide the final matches?

Ismael Martínez González: "I hope the key players are those on my team. Players like Mica Casasola and Paulina Buforn have international experience and they should be important, but I think Aitana Santomé is having a fantastic competition and I hope she will be decisive in the final as well. I could name many for Valur, but Elín Rósa (Magnúsdóttir) is especially important in her attacking game. Let us hope Hafdís Renötudóttir does not have a performance in goal like she did in the semi-finals, where she was at an exceedingly elevated level."

Ágúst Þór Jóhannsson: "No, not exactly. Porrino's team has a wide selection of players in its squad that can score good goals and make a difference."