"This final is a precious gift"

eurohandball.com: Will it be an advantage for your side to play the first leg at home/away?
Ismael Martínez González: "No, I think it would be much better for us to play the second leg, which is the truly decisive match, at home with our fans. But the draw went like this, and we are going to do our best anyway."
Ágúst Þór Jóhannsson: "It is hard to say. Porrino has a strong home court so we know it will be difficult to play in Spain."
eurohandball.com: Which match was the best performance from your side during the season?
Ismael Martínez González: "The truth is that we played at a high level throughout the competition, but I think the first match of the tie against WAT Atzgersdorf was fantastic; the tie against Bursa was very hard-fought; but above all, I think the most brilliant performance was against Kynzvart at our home. It was a very high-level match from both teams."
Ágúst Þór Jóhannsson: "The victory against IUVENTA at home was very impressive and the games against Malaga were also fun."
History is in the making. Do you feel excited for your first EHF European Cup final?
Ismael Martínez González: "Yes, we are living a dream, extremely excited and committed to this final. I think it is a precious gift for this group of players, our fans, and for the club."
Ágúst Þór Jóhannsson: "Yes, we are overly excited for the matches, both me and the players. We want our experience to be good in Spain, and we want to enjoy playing these games. Hopefully, we can achieve a satisfactory performance against an extraordinarily strong Porrino team."
photos © Porrino (main); Olgeir Andresson (in-text)