"This final is a precious gift"

"This final is a precious gift"

EHF / László Szilágyi
09 May 2025, 11:00

Two teams are about to make history: Conservas Orbe Zendal Bm Porrino and Valur meet in the first leg of the EHF European Cup Women 2024/25 final on Saturday (at 17:00 CEST), and both the Spanish and the Icelandic side are after their first ever European trophy. The two head coaches, Ismael Martínez González (Porrino) and Ágúst Þór Jóhannsson (Valur), look forward to two tantalising duels for unprecedented European glory.

eurohandball.com: Why does your team deserve to be in the final?

Ismael Martínez González: "I think enthusiasm has been a determining factor in reaching this final. We enjoyed every single match we played and approached each one as if it were the last. From a sporting perspective, we played very well and I think we built our progression on a strong defence."

Ágúst Þór Jóhannsson: "My team has played very well. We have competed against strong teams along the way but have made it all the way to the finals, which is great."

eurohandball.com: Did you use any tactical weapons that surprised the opponents on the road to the final? Will Valur's/Porrino's playing strategy suit your team?

Ismael Martínez González: "The truth is that we have benefited from defensive transformations and the variability in our defensive systems. We have taken great care of every match and thoroughly analysed each opponent. The confidence of knowing our opponents has given us peace of mind in difficult moments. As for the strategy, I think Valur are a wonderful team, with a remarkably similar playing style to ours, with many players who can disrupt one-against-one situation and are very direct. It will be an extremely difficult final between two teams that have a noticeably clear model."

Ágúst Þór Jóhannsson: "We always play our game — but with a minor change depending on the opponents. It is difficult to say anything about Porrino, but we aware of the fact that the team is extraordinarily strong with skilful players. We need to show our best side to win."

eurohandball.com: Could you name key players who are able to decide the final matches?

Ismael Martínez González: "I hope the key players are those on my team. Players like Mica Casasola and Paulina Buforn have international experience and they should be important, but I think Aitana Santomé is having a fantastic competition and I hope she will be decisive in the final as well. I could name many for Valur, but Elín Rósa (Magnúsdóttir) is especially important in her attacking game. Let us hope Hafdís Renötudóttir does not have a performance in goal like she did in the semi-finals, where she was at an exceedingly elevated level."

Ágúst Þór Jóhannsson: "No, not exactly. Porrino's team has a wide selection of players in its squad that can score good goals and make a difference."

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250509 ECW Final Interview Text

eurohandball.com: Will it be an advantage for your side to play the first leg at home/away?

Ismael Martínez González: "No, I think it would be much better for us to play the second leg, which is the truly decisive match, at home with our fans. But the draw went like this, and we are going to do our best anyway."

Ágúst Þór Jóhannsson: "It is hard to say. Porrino has a strong home court so we know it will be difficult to play in Spain."

eurohandball.com: Which match was the best performance from your side during the season?

Ismael Martínez González: "The truth is that we played at a high level throughout the competition, but I think the first match of the tie against WAT Atzgersdorf was fantastic; the tie against Bursa was very hard-fought; but above all, I think the most brilliant performance was against Kynzvart at our home. It was a very high-level match from both teams."

Ágúst Þór Jóhannsson: "The victory against IUVENTA at home was very impressive and the games against Malaga were also fun."

History is in the making. Do you feel excited for your first EHF European Cup final?

Ismael Martínez González: "Yes, we are living a dream, extremely excited and committed to this final. I think it is a precious gift for this group of players, our fans, and for the club."

Ágúst Þór Jóhannsson: "Yes, we are overly excited for the matches, both me and the players. We want our experience to be good in Spain, and we want to enjoy playing these games. Hopefully, we can achieve a satisfactory performance against an extraordinarily strong Porrino team."

 

photos © Porrino (main); Olgeir Andresson (in-text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250509 ECW Preview Main
Previous Article Porrino and Valur start quest for first European trophy
210326Ehflogo00284
Next Article EHF hosts two-day Women's Competition Conference

Latest news

More News