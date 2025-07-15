Round 1 & 2 draws get EHF European Cup Men season underway

18 teams are on the start line for round 1, and they were drawn into nine two-legged ties, which will take place on 5/6 and 13/14 September 2025.

The nine winners of those ties will join a further 55 teams to make up round 2, which was also drawn today. The 32 two-legged ties in round 2 will be played from 11 to 19 October 2025.

54 of the 55 clubs joining in round 2 are already known, with one place reserved for the loser of the EHF European League special qualification tie between RK Partizan of Serbia and HCB Karviná of Czechia.

With exception that teams from Serbia could not be drawn against teams from Kosovo, country protection rules were not enforced.

As a result, one national derby was drawn in the first round, as Greek clubs ESN Vrilission and A.C. PAOK were pitted together. In round 2, Austrian sides Förthof UHK Krems and HC Fivers WAT Margareten will face each other, while if RK Partizan drop into the EHF European Cup, they will meet compatriots HC Dinamo Pančevo in round 2.

One former champion since the competition was rebranded in 2020 is attempting to regain the trophy this year. 2021/22 winners Naerbø IL from Norway will start with a trip to MOL Tatabánya KC of Hungary in round 2.

Fellow Norwegians Runar Sandefjord reached the semi-finals last year, and their mission to go one step further this time begins with a round 2 tie with Estonia's Viljandi HC. HC Izvidac from Bosnia Herzegovina also reached the last four in 2024/25, and their round 2 campaign starts by facing the winner of the round 1 tie between KH Besa Famgas of Kosovo and Depsaş Enerji AS SK of Türkiye.

Here are the round 1 and round 2 draws in full, the teams drawn first have the home right in the first legs.

2025/26 EHF European Cup Men round 1

Match 1: KH Besa Famgas (KOS) vs Depsaş Enerji AS SK (TUR)

Match 2: ESN Vrilission (GRE) vs A.C. PAOK (GRE)

Match 3: HB Dudelange (LUX) vs HC Butel Skopje (MKD)

Match 4: Mistra (EST) vs roomz JAGS Vöslau (AUT)

Match 5: CSM Constanta (ROU) vs Parnassos Strovolou (CYP)

Match 6: Beykoz BLD SK (TUR) vs Balatonfüredi KSE (HUN)

Match 7: Spor Toto SK (TUR) vs Raimond Sassari (ITA)

Match 8: Handball Esch (LUX) vs RK Vogošca (BIH)

Match 9: MRK Sloga Doboj (BIH) vs Granitas-Karys (LTU)

2025/26 EHF European Cup Men round 2

HC Dinamo Pančevo (SRB) vs loser EL Special Qualification

St.Í.F (FAR) vs HC Vojvodina (SRB)

KH Rahoveci (KOS) vs Winner of Round 1 match 3

Viljandi HC (EST) vs Runar Sandefjord (NOR)

Beşiktaş JK (TUR) vs GRK Tikves 2014 (MKD)

Diomidis Argous (GRE) vs RK Budvanska Rivijera (MNE)

Winner of round 1 match 8 vs BK-46 (FIN)

Handball Red Boys Differdange (LUX) vs KH Kastrioti (KOS)

HC Baki (AZE) vs GRK Ohrid (MKD)

Winner of round 1 match 7 vs MSK Povazska Bystrica (SVK)

RK Lovcen Cetinje (MNE) vs Bianco Monte Drama 1986 (GRE)

MOL Tatabánya KC (HUN) vs Naerbø IL (NOR)

VHC Sviesa (LTU) vs Motor (UKR)

FH Hafnarfjordur (ISL) vs Nilüfer BSK (TUR)

RK Konjuh (BIH) vs H71 (FAR)

Winner of round 1 match 2 vs Holon Yuvalim HC (ISR)

Winner of round 1 match 4 vs RK Trimo Trebnje (SLO)

HV KRAS/Volendam (NED) vs Cassano Magnago HC (ITA)

Sezoens Achilles Bocholt (BEL) vs RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO)

Förthof UHK Krems (AUT) vs HC Fivers WAT Margareten (AUT)

HC Izvidac (BIH) vs Winner of round 1 match 1

HC Metaloplastika Elixir (SRB) vs HSC Suhr Aarau (SUI)

Winner of round 1 match 9 vs ZRHK TENAX Dobele (LAT)

Sparkasse Schwaz Handball Tirol (AUT) vs Dragunas Klaipeda (LTU)

HC Berchem (LUX) vs Oxford University HC (GBR)

Winner of round 1 match 6 vs Kur (AZE)

Pallamano Conversano (ITA) vs SKKP Handball Brno (CZE)

ACS HC Buzau 2012 (ROU) vs RK Leotar (BIH)

A.C. European University Cyprus (CYP) vs Põlva Serviti (EST)

Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR) vs Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP)

Teamnetwork Albatro Siracusa (ITA) vs Olympiacos S.F.P. (GRE)

Winner of round 1 match 5 vs HC Dukla Praha (CZE)

For a full breakdown of the competition format, the schedule and the teams' seedings, click here.

To watch the draw in full, head to the Home of Handball YouTube channel or click the video embedded below.