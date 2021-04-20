Porte: Three goals is a lot in handball, but is also nothing

The Montpellier captain echoes the words of his coach Patrice Canayer right after the first leg. If Porte, currently in his sixth European campaign, has seen a lot, his coach has lived through even more. And Canayer remembers a time when a 10-goal lead was not enough for Montpellier’s opponent to proceed.

“I remember when we played Flensburg in the Champions League, a very long time ago. We won by 14 at home, and we lost by 13 away, with our last goal being scored after the buzzer. So I can tell you that we are happy about those three goals but we know that there’s still a lot of work to be done,” explained Canayer.

For a club so used to playing in the EHF Champions League, you might think that the European League does not mean much. But, on the contrary, the team are very focused as this trophy has become one of the main goals for the season.

“Look at the clubs in the quarter-finals — all eight of them could play in the Champions League or did not long ago. The European League is a major trophy, especially if you judge by the name of the clubs that won it [the former EHF Cup] lately: Kiel, Berlin, Rhein-Neckar — all of them are top clubs,” said Porte.