EHF Champions League

The Flensburg lesson: never lose hope

EHF / Kevin Domas23 September 2020, 23:30

Hope is what keeps you going, and Flensburg definitely showed that in Match of the Week in round 2 of the EHF Champions League Men on Wednesday night.

After five consecutive losses in Paris in as many seasons, the German side finally came out victorious. The smiles on the face of the veteran players like Lasse Svan and Jim Gottfridsson at the end of the game told exactly what a relief it was to finally win here.

“Last seasons, we were so close. Paris are an amazing team but we are able to do great things, too. For not stopping believing, I think we deserve the two points,” said Flensburg coach Maik Machulla.

Despite missing several players, such as Johannes Golla, Flensburg’s mastermind still managed to find a way to win - with young talents and with others playing on positions they are not used to - like Mads Mensah.

But when you have got hope, you can do anything.

