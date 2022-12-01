Porto take first point after a thriller
Sometimes, a handball match is even decided after the final buzzer: On Thursday, SC Magdeburg seemed to be the lucky winner of a thriller at Porto, but after a review the referees eventually disallowed Tim Hornke’s strike for the 32:31, as it was scored after the buzzer. The 31:31 draw is Porto’s first point in this Machineseeker EHF Champions League season - and it was well-deserved after a great comeback in the second half, and a brilliant performance from top scorer Victor Iturriza, who scored seven times including the last and crucial goal of the match. Magdeburg are on ten points now.
GROUP A:
FC Porto (POR) vs SC Magdeburg (GER) 31:31 (12:16)
- Nikola Portner was the key for Magdeburg’s halftime lead, as the Swiss goalkeeper saved eight shots in the first 30 minutes, including two penalties
- on the other end of the court, Icelander Omar Ingi Mganusson was unstoppable, scoring all of his seven goals before the break
- everything changed in the second half: Porto improved in defence and Magdeburg had enormous problems in scoring - the hosts turned a 12:16 deficit into a 20:17 advantage within only ten minutes, including a 6:0 run
- boosted by the saves of goalkeeper Sebastian Frandsen and the powerful performance of line player Victor Iturriza on both ends of the court, Porto managed to stay ahead (29:28) until minute 54
- finally, the treble strike of Gisli Kristjansson (two goals) and Magnus Saugstrup for the 31:29 seemed to turn the match around, but Porto levelled the result again
- after both sides took time-outs in the last minute, first Pedro Veitia Valdes missed Porto’s last chance, then Tim Hornke scored the winning strike for Magdeburg - but the referees disallowed the goal, as it was scored after the final buzzer
Porto partially end their drought
Seven rounds, seven defeats - this was the poor balance of FC Porto in the current Champions League season. Taking into account the last matches of the 2021/22 season, the Portuguese champions now are waiting almost a year for a victory. Their last CL win was a 29:27 against later-on finalists Kielce on 9 December 2021. Since then they have had nine defeats and now four draws including this one against Magdeburg.
Well it’s our first point in the Champions League and we are happy for it. It’s a point against a great team like Magdeburg. In the first half we had a lot of problems in the defense, but in the second half we corrected those mistakes"
We had a good start in the game and had a good result at half time, but after the break everything was really bad for us. At this moment FC Porto is at the bottom, under pressure and we had a tied game. I don’t like it but we have to accept it.