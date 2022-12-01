Porto take first point after a thriller

Sometimes, a handball match is even decided after the final buzzer: On Thursday, SC Magdeburg seemed to be the lucky winner of a thriller at Porto, but after a review the referees eventually disallowed Tim Hornke’s strike for the 32:31, as it was scored after the buzzer. The 31:31 draw is Porto’s first point in this Machineseeker EHF Champions League season - and it was well-deserved after a great comeback in the second half, and a brilliant performance from top scorer Victor Iturriza, who scored seven times including the last and crucial goal of the match. Magdeburg are on ten points now.