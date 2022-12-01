Viktor Hallgrimsson leads Nantes to win against Aalborg

Aalborg were clearly in a revenge mood after losing last week at home against Nantes. Especially since the two clubs are battling for what could be a place in the top two of group B.

But one man ruined all their hopes: Viktor Hallgrimsson. The Icelandic goalkeeper made seven saves in the first half, as many in the second, but even more importantly, he made crucial ones. Aalborg, who saw Lukas Sandell take a red card in the first half, could not cope with such an amazing performance.

The Danish side, playing seven against six for most of the game, tried to make a comeback in the second half, closing the gap to two goals before Nantes gained the momentum again in the last ten minutes.