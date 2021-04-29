Portugal back at the EHF EURO

Portugal have booked their EHF EURO 2022 ticket in style and Israel cannot finish among the best two teams in their group anymore.

After starting their series of three home matches victorious against Lithuania, Israel lost against Iceland and now Portugal and remain on two points. While only a miracle can provide Israel with EHF EURO qualification after 20 years, Portugal are through and can even finish as group winners.

GROUP 4

Israel vs Portugal 29:41 (13:22)

Portugal continued a successful year with the next milestone: after their strong performance at the World Championship and their first ever qualification for the Olympic Games, they booked their second EHF EURO ticket in a row and their seventh in total

after only eight minutes and the score of 8:2 for Portugal, Israel’s hopes were shattered, and after 21 minutes and 7:17 the match was decided

41 goals is Portugal’s highest score in any EHF EURO qualifier, beating their previous record of 37:25 against Bulgaria

Diogo Braquinho with nine goals and Andre Gomes (six) were top scorers for the victors, while Yermiyahu Sidi netted six for Israel

the only chance for Israel to make it among the four best third-ranked teams is to win against Iceland on Sunday and hope for a Lithuanian defeat to Portugal

Portugal can finish on top for the first time

Portugal have never before topped a qualification group for an EHF EURO final tournament. Their best result ever was second on the road to the EHF EURO 2020, when they made it after a 14 year absence - and finally finished in sixth position.

Due to the surprising Icelandic defeat to Lithuania on Thursday, a draw on home ground against the Baltic side on Sunday would be enough for Portugal to become group winners.