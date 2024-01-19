Portugal keep perfect main round record

Portugal with strongest ever main round start

The victory over Slovenia was Portugal’s second in the main round in Hamburg, and represents their best start ever in this stage of the Men’s EHF EURO. In 2020, when they recorded their highest ranking ever, sixth place, they won their main round opener against then hosts Sweden before losing to Iceland in the second game.

It is the first time that Portugal have won the two first games in this stage. The side now climb the table to four points, where they sit temporarily alongside group leaders Denmark and Sweden.

As the Scandinavian neighbours face each other later on Friday night, only a draw will see both finish the round higher than Portugal, but most likely Portugal will end the round level on points in second position.

Photos © Kolektiff Images