Portugal keep perfect main round record
Portugal climbed to four points on the group II table at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 as they defeated Slovenia 33:30 in the first match on Friday in Hamburg. In what was the second game for both in the main round, the teams delivered a close contest where Portugal created an important lead in the middle of the second half and held off a comeback from Slovenia in the late stages.
Portugal back Martim Costa received the Grundfos Player of the Match award after scoring 11 goals.
We defended very good in the final part of the game, Rêma also had some great saves, and it was amazing. We knew Slovenians were very good one-on-one and we were ready for that fight.
It is really hard now. We wanted to win this game, but we had a lot of problems in the attack. We made too many mistakes and Portugal made fast breaks and scored some easy goals. That was one of the main reasons for the result.