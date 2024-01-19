EURO24M

Portugal keep perfect main round record

EHF / Courtney Gahan
19 January 2024, 17:10

Portugal climbed to four points on the group II table at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 as they defeated Slovenia 33:30 in the first match on Friday in Hamburg. In what was the second game for both in the main round, the teams delivered a close contest where Portugal created an important lead in the middle of the second half and held off a comeback from Slovenia in the late stages.

Portugal back Martim Costa received the Grundfos Player of the Match award after scoring 11 goals.

GROUP II

Slovenia vs Portugal 30:33 (17:18)

  • a thrilling game that saw the score line at one goal as late as the 54th minute ended with Portugal securing the points, as critical saves from goalkeeper Diogo Rêma Marques paved the way for his side to pull away in crunch-time
  • the opening half was led by offence and often a high number of goals in quick succession as the two teams pushed their favoured counter attacks
  • while Portugal had more consistency through the first half, Slovenia had some problems containing Portugal’s pace and fell behind by as many as four goals more than once from the middle of the half until latest 8:12 in the 20th minute
  • a change from Dean Bombac at centre back to Miha Zarabec helped Slovenia bring more pace into the game and record a 6:2 run that saw them draw level, 12:12, after which it became essentially a one-for-one encounter until around the 40-minute mark
  • Portugal tightened their defence in the middle of the second half and opened up a four-goal lead once more. Although Slovenia managed a comeback, they did not have enough power to convert that to a win

EURO24M Slovenia Vs Portugal C4 1704 JC Quote
We defended very good in the final part of the game, Rêma also had some great saves, and it was amazing. We knew Slovenians were very good one-on-one and we were ready for that fight.
Martim Costa
Centre back, Portugal

Portugal with strongest ever main round start

The victory over Slovenia was Portugal’s second in the main round in Hamburg, and represents their best start ever in this stage of the Men’s EHF EURO. In 2020, when they recorded their highest ranking ever, sixth place, they won their main round opener against then hosts Sweden before losing to Iceland in the second game.

It is the first time that Portugal have won the two first games in this stage. The side now climb the table to four points, where they sit temporarily alongside group leaders Denmark and Sweden.

As the Scandinavian neighbours face each other later on Friday night, only a draw will see both finish the round higher than Portugal, but most likely Portugal will end the round level on points in second position.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

It is really hard now. We wanted to win this game, but we had a lot of problems in the attack. We made too many mistakes and Portugal made fast breaks and scored some easy goals. That was one of the main reasons for the result.
Matic Suholežnik
Line player, Slovenia
